Veterans Town Hall Meeting Birmingham, AL Veterans Town Hall Meeting When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: VFW 688 1801 11th Avenue North Birmingham, AL Get directions on Google Maps to VFW 688 Cost: Free





Veterans and families are invited to our Veteran Town Hall to find out about the newest updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration as well as attend a Veterans Claim Clinic to file new claims or check the status of existing claims for compensation.



If you cannot attend in person you can also attend via Facebook Live, here on our page.

We will also have VA informational booths to educate on various services such as Veteran Benetravel, PACT Act information, Mental Health, VA Benefit Resources and more.