Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT)

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 7:45 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: 7901 Crestwood Boulevard Irondale, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Birmingham East VA Clinic Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register 25 Officers Maximum To register, provide Full Name, Email Address, Phone Number, and the Dates requested for class.

The Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) mission is to help link our community first responders to one source for a vital connection to VA specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis. VA Dispatch is equipped with information on VA specific crisis services and programs available to help our veterans in crisis situations or times of need.

VRT Resources include: Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, LGBTQ+ and Peer Support programs.