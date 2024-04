Healing through art Veterans Art Program

When: Wed. May 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT Repeats Where: Suite 200 400 Emery Drive Suite 200 Hoover, AL Cost: Free





Join us every Wednesday at the Birmingham Vet Center for art classes . The Creative Art process provides many opportunities for individuals to enrich their lives while they explore a variety of art media, while enhancing well-being and healing through creative arts. For more information please call 205-212-3122.