When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 2415 7th Avenue South Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





The Birmingham VA is proud to present the second annual Mental Health Awareness Resource Fair! This event will feature free food, music, games, special guest speakers, and our mental health staff who are ready to enroll and answer questions regarding the many resources offered to our Veterans.