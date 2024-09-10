Huntsville Clinic Flu Fair

When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CT Where: 500 Markaview Road, Northwest Huntsville, AL Cost: Free





On September 27, stop by the Huntsville Clinic for the walk-in flu fair!

The Birmingham VA Health Care System, including the Huntsville Clinic offers flu shots to enrolled Veterans during scheduled clinic appointments and in special walk-in flu shot clinics. There is no charge for the flu shot and Veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card.

If you are anticipating receiving the COVID vaccine with the flu vaccine, talk with our clinic staff about availability.

Other VA events