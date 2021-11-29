 Skip to Content

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) is committed to providing quality care to all Veterans inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) Veterans. Excellent care has no boundaries.

LGBTQ+

LGBT refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender identities. The ‘Q’ refers to queer identities, as well as those who are questioning their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. The + sign is meant to be inclusive of sexual orientations and gender identities beyond LGBT, including pansexual, asexual, agender, gender non-conforming, gender diverse, nonbinary, gender neutral and other identities.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System seeks to promote the health, welfare, and dignity of LGBTQ+ Veterans and their families. We are committed to making sensitive and high-quality health care accessible. Our employees are prepared to provide personalized, patient-centered care in a safe, affirming, and welcoming environment.

Cathy Prellwitz

Clinical Social Worker

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-306-1078

Email: Cathy.Prellwitz@va.gov

Gabrielle Metz

Clinical Social Worker

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: (205) 933-8101 ext. 336637

Email: gabrielle.metz@va.gov

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Program

Every VA facility has a local LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) who can connect you with services and help you navigate specialized resources.

Health Information

To learn important information about the unique health risks of LGBTQ+ Veterans, download these relevant fact sheets. Here you can also find information about relevant services offered by VA.

Gay, Bisexual, and Queer
Men Health Care Fact Sheet

Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer
Women Health Care Fact Sheet

Transgender Women and Gender Diverse Veteran
Health Care Fact Sheet

Transgender Men and Gender Diverse Veteran
Health Care Fact Sheet

Last updated: