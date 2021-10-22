 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at the Birmingham VA Health Care System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Stanley_Spillers

Stanley Spillers

Patient Advocate

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336984

Email: Stanley.Spillers@va.gov

geneva_robinson

Geneva Robinson

Patient Advocate

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 334740

Email: Geneva.Robinson@va.gov

Vickie_Gavin

Vickie Gavin

Patient Advocate - Birmingham Clinic

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 333844

Email: Vickie.Gavin@va.gov

AllisonBrock

Allison Brock

Patient Advocate - Huntsville Clinic

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 414043

Email: Allison.Brock@va.gov

Care we provide at BVAHCS

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
