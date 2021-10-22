Patient advocates
The patient advocates at the Birmingham VA Health Care System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Stanley Spillers
Patient Advocate
VA Birmingham health care
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336984
Email: Stanley.Spillers@va.gov
Geneva Robinson
Patient Advocate
VA Birmingham health care
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 334740
Email: Geneva.Robinson@va.gov
Vickie Gavin
Patient Advocate - Birmingham Clinic
VA Birmingham health care
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 333844
Email: Vickie.Gavin@va.gov
Allison Brock
Patient Advocate - Huntsville Clinic
VA Birmingham health care
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 414043
Email: Allison.Brock@va.gov
Care we provide at BVAHCS
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights