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Women Veteran care

VA Birmingham health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager

Amy Southern

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Birmingham health care

Phone:

Email: Amy.Southern@va.gov

Sherry Dickerson RN

Maternity Care Coordinator

VA Birmingham health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

 

Gynecology Direct Access

Enrolled women Veterans can now schedule VA gynecology appointments without needing a referral from primary care. Call 335441 or   Option 2, then press 5, to speak with Birmingham VA staff about scheduling a gynecology appointment.

 

Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).

Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:

  • Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes
  • Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management
  • Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling

Learn more about the Women's specific services VA has to offer

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.

Enroll at the Birmingham VA today!

Women Veterans Forum Recap

Women Veterans Forum September 21, 2026 

 

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Birmingham.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Birmingham and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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