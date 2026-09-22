Women Veteran care
VA Birmingham health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager
Amy Southern
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Birmingham health care
Phone:
Email: Amy.Southern@va.gov
Sherry Dickerson RN
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA Birmingham health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Gynecology Direct Access
Enrolled women Veterans can now schedule VA gynecology appointments without needing a referral from primary care. Call
Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).
Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:
- Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes
- Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management
- Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling
Learn more about the Women's specific services VA has to offer
- Women Veterans Health Care
- Gynecology Direct Access
- Health and Wellness
- Telehealth
- Maternity Care
- Infertility
- Military Sexual Trauma
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.
Women Veterans Forum Recap
Women Veterans Forum September 21, 2026