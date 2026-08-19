Birmingham VA Medical Center
Our health care system provides primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, mental health services, neurology, oncology, hospice and palliative care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Birmingham VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Access the Interactive Campus Map:
The Birmingham VA has the VA Wayfinding system with interactive digital maps and directional signage. To download the mobile app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “VA Wayfinding.”
For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/lc/app/va-wayfinding/id1547298644
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.medrics.lasvegasva
Free Parking for the Main Facility is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex) on 7th Avenue South.
Click here for more information
Cost: Free
Location:
The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck
2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. Wheelchair accessible shuttles are also available.
Birmingham Veteran Transportation Service
SERVICE AREA: Currently we are offering transportation within approximately 50 miles of the Birmingham VA. This area will expand as new vans come into service.
AVAILABILITY: VTS service is available to all Veterans and an accompanying person round trip from their home of record to VA medical appointments and back. If a demand for rides exceeds the number of seats available, Veterans with the most urgent medical needs and service-connected injuries will get priority. Note that Veterans cannot receive beneficiary travel payments and a ride; VTS riders will be unable to file a claim for mileage.
ROUTES AND CLINICS SERVED: Days of service are Monday-Friday from 0600-1800 (current time, will expand with hiring on new drivers), within 50 miles of VA sites of care.
LEAD TIME: Currently, we can accommodate request for rides to appointments at least 14 days in advance.
Click here for more information
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Shuttle service
The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck - 1st Floor
2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
VA Toolkit
Click the button below to view the VA Toolkit video
▶ VA Toolkit
Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned. Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age.
Click here for the VA Toolkit and additional resources.
VA Resource Navigator
The VA Resource Navigator is a simple tool. It helps you access and understand the VA benefits you’ve earned. This go-to guide provides trusted web links, phone numbers, and QR codes to VA services and benefits.
Find information about:
- VA Locations
- Records
- Health Care
- Disability and Benefits
- Education and Training
- Housing Assistance
- Careers and Employment
- Family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits
- Pension
- Burials and Memorial
Other services at VA Birmingham health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Addiction and Substance Use Care
Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Speech-Language Pathology
Speech-Language Pathology
Birmingham VA Medical Center
8th Floor
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Heart Station: Stress Tests & EKG's
Main Phone
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Caregiver Support Program
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Chaplain services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Chaplain Services
Chapel
Birmingham Medical Center
5th Floor, Room 5402
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA Birmingham's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Learn more about Chaplain Services at the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Dental Clinic Phone Number
Dental Clinic
Birmingham VA Medical Center
1st floor, Room 1632
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Emergency care
Appointments
Emergency Room Phone Number
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location
Birmingham Medical Center
3rd Floor, Room 3336
Gastroenterology
Gastroenterology
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Birmingham VA health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux.
If you have any questions or you need to change your appointment please call:
or 336592.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Gynecology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Gynecology
Women's Clinic
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
1st Floor
Main Phone
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental Health Care
After Hours Mental Health Care
Mental Health Outpatient Services
7901 Crestwood Blvd.
Irondale, AL 35210
Birmingham East VA Clinic
Mental Health Care
After Hours Mental Health Care
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all sexes and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.
If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Neurology Testing for Nerve Conduction, EMG's, EEG's & Sleep Study
7th Floor
Sleep Center
Nerve Studies
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Birmingham Health Care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Neurosurgery
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like:
- Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Ophthalmology Surgical Service
Birmingham VA Medical Center
2B Clinic
Ophthalmology 2B Clinic
Ophthalmology 2B Clinic
Ophthalmology 2B Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Optometry
Main Facility
1st Floor Rm 1C
Optometry
Optical Clinic (Glasses)
Optical Clinic (Glasses)
Optical Clinic (Glasses)
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Orthopedics
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Ear, Nose and Throat
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Patient Advocates - Messages left are reliably returned the next business day.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Pharmacy Phone Number
Pharmacy
Birmingham VA Medical Center
1st floor, Room 1101
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Women’s Health
Medical Center
8th Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation staff, include physiatrists, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, chiropractors, Whole Health coaches, pharmacists, and other support staff, work closely with Veteran patients and their families, to provide a long range of inpatient and outpatient services designed to preserve and increase mobility and independence.
Care we provide at the Birmingham VA
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can receive a full range of services and equipment, such as:
- Artificial limbs
- Durable medical equipment
- Physical therapy and occupational therapy
- Acupuncture and chiropractic services
- Spine rehab, TBI, and musculoskeletal services
- Peripheral Joint Injections
- Yoga and Tai Chi
- Women’s Health PT
- Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
- Whole Health Coaching
- Hand Therapy
- Lymphedema Care
- We follow the VA Core Values of “I CARE”: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence
- Patients will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect as an individual in a safe environment that maintains privacy and allows them to honor their personal, cultural, psychosocial, and spiritual values.
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Plastic Surgery
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Podiatry Clinic
Location
8th Floor
Main Phone
Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot and ankle health preventive care
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Red Clinic
Birmingham VA Medical Center
1st Floor
Red Clinic
Blue Clinic
Gold Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental Health Care
After Hours Mental Health Care
Birmingham VA East Clinic
7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL 35210-2611
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Location
2nd Floor Room 2360
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear Medicine
- Intervention Radiology
- Bone Density
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Returning Service Members Phone Number
Social Work Services
Birmingham VA Medical Center
8th floor, Room 8115
Main Phone
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Sleep Center
Location
7th Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
CPAP Clinic
Location
7th Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Recommend calling ahead
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to noon Recommend calling ahead
- Thu: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Recommend calling ahead
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We recommend calling ahead to confirm availability prior to presenting same day at the VA, we are unable to guarantee you will be seen same day with a scheduled appointment.
Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.
We offer diagnostic testing, education, and treatments like:
- Group education classes at multiple locations that provide insight into common sleep disorders as well as classes focusing on sleep apnea
- Home sleep testing to diagnose sleep apnea by tracking your breathing, oxygen levels, and breathing effort
- Treatment of sleep apnea with positive airway pressure therapy (such as CPAP) along with necessary supplies, including masks and tubing
- Specialized respiratory therapist clinics (CPAP clinics) to maximize the effectiveness and comfort of CPAP, available either in person, over the phone, or by video visits
- Remote monitoring of CPAP data and remote adjustments to settings
- Individual clinics with nurse practitioners (NPs) and sleep physicians
- Coordination with other doctors if you need surgery, dental appliances, or additional specialty care to help you get a good night’s sleep
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
Birmingham Medical Center
8th Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Crisis Line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgical oncology
If your cancer requires surgery, the surgical oncology service works with your health care team to give expert diagnosis and treatment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Surgical Oncology
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our surgical oncologists are specially trained to treat many different cancers, like liver, pancreatic, gastric (stomach), colon (intestinal), and rectal cancers. They can:
- Diagnose your cancer after taking a small tissue sample (biopsy)
- Stage your cancer by determining the tumor size and if it has spread (metastasized) to other parts of your body
- Treat your cancer by removing and reducing tumors or other diseased tissues
- Perform palliative surgery to help control your pain and manage side effects from other treatments, like chemotherapy or radiation therapy
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Thoracic Surgery
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus
- Benign chest and lung tumors
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
- Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
- Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Urology (3k Clinic AM)
Urology (1k Clinic PM)
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Vascular surgery
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Varicose veins
- Trauma or injury
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Women's Clinic
Women's Health Clinic
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
1st Floor
Main Phone
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager