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Birmingham VA Medical Center

Our health care system provides primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, mental health services, neurology, oncology, hospice and palliative care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Birmingham VA Medical Center.

Location and contact information

Address

700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Birm VA

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Access the Interactive Campus Map:

Birmingham VA Medical Center

The Birmingham VA has the VA Wayfinding system with interactive digital maps and directional signage. To download the mobile app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “VA Wayfinding.”

For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/lc/app/va-wayfinding/id1547298644

Google Play:  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.medrics.lasvegasva

Free Parking for the Main Facility is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex) on 7th Avenue South.

Click here for more information

Cost: Free

Location: 

The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck 

2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. Wheelchair accessible shuttles are also available. 

Birmingham Veteran Transportation Service

SERVICE AREA: Currently we are offering transportation within approximately 50 miles of the Birmingham VA. This area will expand as new vans come into service. 

AVAILABILITY: VTS service is available to all Veterans and an accompanying person round trip from their home of record to VA medical appointments and back. If a demand for rides exceeds the number of seats available, Veterans with the most urgent medical needs and service-connected injuries will get priority. Note that Veterans cannot receive beneficiary travel payments and a ride; VTS riders will be unable to file a claim for mileage.

ROUTES AND CLINICS SERVED: Days of service are Monday-Friday from 0600-1800 (current time, will expand with hiring on new drivers), within 50 miles of VA sites of care.

LEAD TIME: Currently, we can accommodate request for rides to appointments at least 14 days in advance.

Click here for more information

 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Shuttle service

The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck - 1st Floor 

2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

VA Toolkit

Click the button below to view the VA Toolkit video

▶ VA Toolkit

Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned. Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age.

Click here for the VA Toolkit and additional resources.

 

VA Resource Navigator  

The VA Resource Navigator is a simple tool. It helps you access and understand the VA benefits you’ve earned. This go-to guide provides trusted web links, phone numbers, and QR codes to VA services and benefits.

Find information about:

  • VA Locations
  • Records
  • Health Care
  • Disability and Benefits
  • Education and Training
  • Housing Assistance
  • Careers and Employment
  • Family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits
  • Pension
  • Burials and Memorial

Other services at VA Birmingham health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Addiction and Substance Use Care

Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care

We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:

  • Rehabilitation
  • Health maintenance
  • Community support

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Speech-Language Pathology

Speech-Language Pathology

Birmingham VA Medical Center

8th Floor

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

 

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Heart Station: Stress Tests & EKG's

Main Phone

We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:

 

  • Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
  • Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
  • Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
  • Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
  • Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Caregiver Support Program

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

 

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Chaplain services

VA Chaplains address spiritual, emotional, moral, religious, and ethical concerns of VA patients. Their services are available to religious and non-religious inpatient and outpatient Veterans, their caregivers, and their families. They provide spiritual care and supportive services for survivors. Chaplains are available 24/7 upon request.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Chaplain Services

Chapel

Birmingham Medical Center

5th Floor, Room 5402

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA Birmingham's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services. 

Learn more about Chaplain Services at the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Dental Clinic Phone Number

Dental Clinic

Birmingham VA Medical Center

1st floor, Room 1632

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

 

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Emergency Room Phone Number

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

 

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
  • Psychiatric evaluations

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Location

Birmingham Medical Center

3rd Floor, Room 3336

Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Available at these locations

Care we provide at Birmingham VA health care

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
  • Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux.

    If you have any questions or you need to change your appointment please call: or 336592.

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Gynecology

Women's Clinic

2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233

Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)

1st Floor

Main Phone

Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:

 

  • Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
  • Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
  • Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
  • Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
  • Primary care checkups

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental Health Care

After Hours Mental Health Care

Mental Health Outpatient Services

7901 Crestwood Blvd.
Irondale, AL 35210

Birmingham East VA Clinic

Mental Health Care

After Hours Mental Health Care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all sexes and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.

If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.

Resources and Contacts

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

 

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Neurology Testing for Nerve Conduction, EMG's, EEG's & Sleep Study

7th Floor

Sleep Center

Nerve Studies

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Birmingham Health Care

We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:

  • Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
  • Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
  • Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
  • Other neurological conditions

Neurosurgery

We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like:

 

  • Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
  • Brain and spinal tumors
  • Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)
  • Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Ophthalmology Surgical Service

Birmingham VA Medical Center

2B Clinic

Ophthalmology 2B Clinic

Ophthalmology 2B Clinic

Ophthalmology 2B Clinic

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

 

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Optometry

Main Facility

1st Floor Rm 1C

Optometry

Optical Clinic (Glasses)

Optical Clinic (Glasses)

Optical Clinic (Glasses)

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

 

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Orthopedics

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

 

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries

Otolaryngology

Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors

We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Ear, Nose and Throat

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:

 

  • Nasal and sinus problems
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
  • Voice and swallowing disorders

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

 

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Patient Advocates - Messages left are reliably returned the next business day.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

 

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Pharmacy Phone Number

Pharmacy

Birmingham VA Medical Center

1st floor, Room 1101

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

 

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Women’s Health

Medical Center

8th Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation staff, include physiatrists, nurse practitioners,  physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, chiropractors, Whole Health coaches, pharmacists, and other support staff, work closely with Veteran patients and their families, to provide a long range of inpatient and outpatient services designed to preserve and increase mobility and independence.

Care we provide at the Birmingham VA

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can receive a full range of services and equipment, such as:

  • Artificial limbs
  • Durable medical equipment
  • Physical therapy and occupational therapy
  • Acupuncture and chiropractic services
  • Spine rehab, TBI, and musculoskeletal services
  • Peripheral Joint Injections
  • Yoga and Tai Chi
  • Women’s Health PT
  • Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
  • Whole Health Coaching
  • Hand Therapy
  • Lymphedema Care
  • We follow the VA Core Values of “I CARE”: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence
  • Patients will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect as an individual in a safe environment that maintains privacy and allows them to honor their personal, cultural, psychosocial, and spiritual values.  

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Plastic Surgery

Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:

 

  • Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
  • Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
  • Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
  • Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
  • Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Podiatry Clinic

Location

8th Floor

Main Phone

Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot and ankle health preventive care

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Red Clinic

Birmingham VA Medical Center

1st Floor

Red Clinic

Blue Clinic

Gold Clinic

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental Health Care

After Hours Mental Health Care

Birmingham VA East Clinic

7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL 35210-2611

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Location

2nd Floor Room 2360

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

 

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Intervention Radiology
  • Bone Density

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Returning Service Members Phone Number

Social Work Services

Birmingham VA Medical Center

8th floor, Room 8115

Main Phone

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

 

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Sleep Center

Location

7th Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

CPAP Clinic

Location

7th Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Recommend calling ahead
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to noon Recommend calling ahead
  • Thu: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Recommend calling ahead
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We recommend calling ahead to confirm availability prior to presenting same day at the VA, we are unable to guarantee you will be seen same day with a scheduled appointment.

Care we provide at VA Birmingham health care

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.

We offer diagnostic testing, education, and treatments like:

  • Group education classes at multiple locations that provide insight into common sleep disorders as well as classes focusing on sleep apnea
  • Home sleep testing to diagnose sleep apnea by tracking your breathing, oxygen levels, and breathing effort
  • Treatment of sleep apnea with positive airway pressure therapy (such as CPAP) along with necessary supplies, including masks and tubing
  • Specialized respiratory therapist clinics (CPAP clinics) to maximize the effectiveness and comfort of CPAP, available either in person, over the phone, or by video visits
  • Remote monitoring of CPAP data and remote adjustments to settings
  • Individual clinics with nurse practitioners (NPs) and sleep physicians
  • Coordination with other doctors if you need surgery, dental appliances, or additional specialty care to help you get a good night’s sleep

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Location

Birmingham Medical Center

8th Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

 

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Crisis Line

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

 

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Surgical oncology

If your cancer requires surgery, the surgical oncology service works with your health care team to give expert diagnosis and treatment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Surgical Oncology

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our surgical oncologists are specially trained to treat many different cancers, like liver, pancreatic, gastric (stomach), colon (intestinal), and rectal cancers. They can:

 

  • Diagnose your cancer after taking a small tissue sample (biopsy)
  • Stage your cancer by determining the tumor size and if it has spread (metastasized) to other parts of your body
  • Treat your cancer by removing and reducing tumors or other diseased tissues
  • Perform palliative surgery to help control your pain and manage side effects from other treatments, like chemotherapy or radiation therapy

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Thoracic surgery

Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma

We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Thoracic Surgery

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:

 

  • Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus
  • Benign chest and lung tumors
  • Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
  • Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
  • Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Urology (3k Clinic AM)

Urology (1k Clinic PM)

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

 

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

Vascular surgery

Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins

Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Vascular surgery

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:

 

  • Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
  • Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
  • Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
  • Varicose veins
  • Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
  • Varicose veins
  • Trauma or injury

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment

Women's Clinic

Women's Health Clinic

2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233

Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)

1st Floor

Main Phone

Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

 

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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