Birmingham Veteran Transportation Service

SERVICE AREA: Currently we are offering transportation within approximately 50 miles of the Birmingham VA. This area will expand as new vans come into service.

AVAILABILITY: VTS service is available to all Veterans and an accompanying person round trip from their home of record to VA medical appointments and back. If a demand for rides exceeds the number of seats available, Veterans with the most urgent medical needs and service-connected injuries will get priority. Note that Veterans cannot receive beneficiary travel payments and a ride; VTS riders will be unable to file a claim for mileage.

ROUTES AND CLINICS SERVED: Days of service are Monday-Friday from 0600-1800 (current time, will expand with hiring on new drivers), within 50 miles of VA sites of care.

LEAD TIME: Currently, we can accommodate request for rides to appointments at least 14 days in advance.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Shuttle service

The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck - 1st Floor

2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits