Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Highway 280 (to the medical center)
- Follow Highway 280 north until it merges with Highway 31.
- Take the 8th Avenue South University Boulevard exit and turn right.
- Make a right turn onto 19th Street South. The main entrance to the medical center is at 700 South 19th Street.
- The Ambulatory Care entrance is on 8th Avenue (University Boulevard) between 18th Street and 19th Street South.
- The Emergency Room entrance is on 18th Street South between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue South.
From Highway 280/Elton B. Steven's Highway (to the parking deck)
- Take the University Boulevard exit.
- Turn Right onto University Boulevard.
- Turn Right onto 25th Street.
- The Entrance to the parking deck will be on your left.
From the airport (I-59/I-20 West)
- Merge onto 1-59/I-20 West, towards Birmingham. Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 126A to merge onto US-280 E/US-31 S
- Take the University Blvd. exit.
- Turn Right onto University Blvd.
- Turn Right onto 25th Street.
- The Entrance to the parking deck will be on your left.
From I-59/I-20 East
- Merge onto 1-59/I-20 East, towards Birmingham. Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 126A to merge onto US-280 E/US-31 S
- Take the University Boulevard exit.
- Turn Right onto University Boulevard.
- Turn Right onto 25th Street.
- The Entrance to the parking deck will be on your left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Birmingham VA Medical Center
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927
Intersection:
19th Street & University Boulevard
Coordinates:
33°30'15.19"N 86°48'6.06"W