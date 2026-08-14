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Information on Parking for the Birmingham VA Health Care System & Wayfinding Application

Use this information to navigate the facilities and designated parking areas.

Information on Parking for the Birmingham VA Health Care System

 

Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).

Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic

Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).

Location: 

The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck 

2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Get directions on Google Maps

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. Wheelchair accessible shuttles are also available. 

Birmingham VA Medical Center & Birmingham VA Clinic Main phone: 205-933-8101

 

Wayfinding directions for navigating to your clinic or provider are available at the The Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex). To download the mobile app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “VA ME & Wayfinding.”

For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/lc/app/va-wayfinding/id1547298644

Google Play:  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.medrics.lasvegasva

Aerial view of two buildings, a parking garage, and an office building.

Bessemer VA Clinic

Location: 

975 Ninth Avenue, Southwest, Medical West Office Complex, Suite 400
Bessemer, AL 35022-7841

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 205-428-3495

 

Birmingham East VA Clinic

Location: 

7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL 35210-2611

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 205-957-5300

 

Childersburg VA Clinic

Location: 

151 9th Avenue, Northwest
Childersburg, AL 35044-1231

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-378-9026

 

Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Guntersville

Location: 

100 Judy Smith Drive
Guntersville, AL 35976

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Florence VA Clinic

Location: 

410 Cox Boulevard
Sheffield, AL 35660

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-381-9055

 

Huntsville South VA Clinic

Location: 

301 Governor's Drive Southwest, UAB Medicine Huntsville, 160
Huntsville, AL 35801-5123

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-533-8477

 

Huntsville VA Clinic

Location: 

500 Markaview Road, Northwest
Huntsville, AL 35805-3652

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-533-8477

 

Huntsville West VA Clinic

4100 Goss Road, Southwest, Fox Army Health Center
Huntsville, AL 35809-0001

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-533-8477

 

Jasper VA Clinic

1454 Jones Dairy Road
Jasper, AL 35501-6164

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 205-221-7384

 

Oxford VA Clinic

500 Davis Loop
Oxford, AL 36203-3435

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-832-4141

 

Rainbow City VA Clinic

206 Rescia Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35906-5933

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 256-413-7154

 

Last updated: 