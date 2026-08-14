Information on Parking for the Birmingham VA Health Care System & Wayfinding Application
Use this information to navigate the facilities and designated parking areas.
Information on Parking for the Birmingham VA Health Care System
Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).
Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic
Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).
Location:
The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck
2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. Wheelchair accessible shuttles are also available.
Birmingham VA Medical Center & Birmingham VA Clinic Main phone: 205-933-8101
Wayfinding directions for navigating to your clinic or provider are available at the The Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex). To download the mobile app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “VA ME & Wayfinding.”
For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/lc/app/va-wayfinding/id1547298644
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.medrics.lasvegasva
Location:
975 Ninth Avenue, Southwest, Medical West Office Complex, Suite 400
Bessemer, AL 35022-7841
Main phone: 205-428-3495
Location:
7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL 35210-2611
Main phone: 205-957-5300
Location:
151 9th Avenue, Northwest
Childersburg, AL 35044-1231
Main phone: 256-378-9026
Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic
Guntersville
Location:
100 Judy Smith Drive
Guntersville, AL 35976
Location:
410 Cox Boulevard
Sheffield, AL 35660
Main phone: 256-381-9055
Location:
301 Governor's Drive Southwest, UAB Medicine Huntsville, 160
Huntsville, AL 35801-5123
Main phone: 256-533-8477
Location:
500 Markaview Road, Northwest
Huntsville, AL 35805-3652
Main phone: 256-533-8477
4100 Goss Road, Southwest, Fox Army Health Center
Huntsville, AL 35809-0001
Main phone: 256-533-8477
1454 Jones Dairy Road
Jasper, AL 35501-6164
Main phone: 205-221-7384
500 Davis Loop
Oxford, AL 36203-3435
Main phone: 256-832-4141
206 Rescia Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35906-5933
Main phone: 256-413-7154