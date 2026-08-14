Information on Parking for the Birmingham VA Health Care System

Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).

Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic

Free Parking is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex).

Location:

The Birmingham VA Medical Center Parking Deck

2415 Seventh Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Get directions on Google Maps

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. Wheelchair accessible shuttles are also available.

Birmingham VA Medical Center & Birmingham VA Clinic Main phone: 205-933-8101

Wayfinding directions for navigating to your clinic or provider are available at the The Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex). To download the mobile app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “VA ME & Wayfinding.”

For IOS: https://apps.apple.com/lc/app/va-wayfinding/id1547298644

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.medrics.lasvegasva