Birmingham VA Health Care System Celebrates National Volunteer Week

April 21, 2022

Birmingham , AL — In early 2020 more than 160 Volunteers supported the Birmingham VA Health Care System. The public health emergency required VA to limit volunteer activity, but a small group remained able to support medical center volunteer activity.

The VA recently opened the door for Volunteers to come back into VA facilities, and BVAHCS hosted a reception for our Volunteers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as a way to welcome them back and to express gratitude for their continued contributions of service. Our Volunteers were celebrated and showered with tokens of appreciation.

Volunteers provide patient escort services, assist with clerical duties, and serve as Hospital Ambassadors; many of the Volunteers are Veterans themselves, but all Volunteers are committed to serving the needs of Alabama’s Veterans.

National Volunteer Week also presents an opportunity for other civically-minded individuals to join the ranks of volunteers serving Veterans. There are many ways to volunteer.

No medical experience is necessary to become a VA volunteer, and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills.

To become a VA volunteer, call our Center for Development office at (205) 933-4396.

Applicants may also e-mail VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov,

Or apply at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility/.

