Birmingham VA Health Care System Implements New Phone System
PRESS RELEASE
August 10, 2021
Birmingham , AL — In support of the VA-wide Telephone Modernization Project, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will begin changes to the current phone system for the medical center and all community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) beginning Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
To better serve our local Veteran community, our current 4-digit dial plan extensions will change to a 6-digit dial plan extension. The 4-digit extensions will remain the same and 2-digits will be added to the beginning of the 4-digits (ex: XX8710). The two leading digits will represent each location followed by the original 4-digit extension as noted below:
Medical Center
Main Facility 33xxxx
Birmingham Vet Center 33xxxx
CBOCs and Off-Site Locations
Huntsville Vet Center 41xxxx
Childersburg 37xxxx
Gadsden 38xxxx
Birmingham VA Clinic 33xxxx
Bessemer 34xxxx
Jasper 39xxxx
Shoals/Florence 42xxxx
Anniston/Oxford 45xxxx
Guntersville 40xxxx
Huntsville 41xxxx
Call Center 36xxxx
“This modernized phone system will allow for significant decreases in phone system down time, more efficient phone transfers, and expansions in bandwidth and licensing to allow for modernizations in telework communication,” said Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, BVAHCS Interim Medical Center Director.
The undertaking of upgrading a phone system of this magnitude has a high complexity level and your understanding and patience during this transition are greatly appreciated.