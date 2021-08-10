Birmingham VA Health Care System Implements New Phone System

PRESS RELEASE

August 10, 2021

Birmingham , AL — In support of the VA-wide Telephone Modernization Project, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will begin changes to the current phone system for the medical center and all community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) beginning Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

To better serve our local Veteran community, our current 4-digit dial plan extensions will change to a 6-digit dial plan extension. The 4-digit extensions will remain the same and 2-digits will be added to the beginning of the 4-digits (ex: XX8710). The two leading digits will represent each location followed by the original 4-digit extension as noted below:

Medical Center

Main Facility 33xxxx

Birmingham Vet Center 33xxxx

CBOCs and Off-Site Locations

Huntsville Vet Center 41xxxx

Childersburg 37xxxx

Gadsden 38xxxx

Birmingham VA Clinic 33xxxx

Bessemer 34xxxx

Jasper 39xxxx

Shoals/Florence 42xxxx

Anniston/Oxford 45xxxx

Guntersville 40xxxx

Huntsville 41xxxx

Call Center 36xxxx



“This modernized phone system will allow for significant decreases in phone system down time, more efficient phone transfers, and expansions in bandwidth and licensing to allow for modernizations in telework communication,” said Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, BVAHCS Interim Medical Center Director.

The undertaking of upgrading a phone system of this magnitude has a high complexity level and your understanding and patience during this transition are greatly appreciated.