Birmingham VA to host massive job fair

September 1, 2022

Birmingham , AL — The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210.

Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions and will make same-day job offers for some positions. In addition to the notable federal benefits, sign on bonuses and education debt relief (for select positions) will also be offered.

Open Positions Include:

Administrative Assistants

Registered Nurses (all specialties)

Nursing Assistants

Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses

Echocardiogram Technicians

Food Service Workers

Cooks

Housekeeping Aids

Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)

Pharmacy Technicians

Medical Instrument Technicians

HVAC Technicians

Plumbers

Supply Technicians

Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)

OR Scrub Technicians

Medical Laboratory Technologists

Radiology Technologists

Health Care Engineers

“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”

Forbes recently announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs is ranked #5 best employer to work for in the state of Alabama. The Birmingham VA employs more than 3,000 staff members who serve more than 71,000 Veteran patients each year in Alabama. In addition to the Medical Center, there are 10 community-based outpatient clinics located in Bessemer, Childersburg, Shoals, Guntersville, Gadsden, Huntsville, Jasper, Anniston-Oxford, and two in Birmingham. Come join our team!

Participants that are not able to attend the event can apply for open positions at usajobs.gov.

Media seeking to provide coverage of the job fair or other information can email publicaffairsstaff@va.gov.