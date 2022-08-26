Forbes: VA ranks #5 best employer in Alabama

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2022

Birmingham , AL — The Department of Veterans Affairs ranks as the fifth best employer in Alabama for the Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Employers list.

As a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Birmingham VA Health Care System employs over 3,000 staff members who serve more than 71,000 Veteran patients each year in Alabama. In addition to the Medical Center, there are 10 community-based outpatient clinics located in Bessemer, Childersburg, Shoals, Guntersville, Gadsden, Huntsville, Jasper, Anniston-Oxford, and two in Birmingham.

“It’s no surprise; I experience these results daily, along with our nearly 3,000 other fellow employees,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “Although I am not surprised, it is nice to see this ranking among many great community partners in Alabama. Our staff deserves the recognition, and we are honored they chose us as a top place to work.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs in Alabama is represented by Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, and the National Cemetery Administration.

“Our employees have faced burnout, worry, sadness, and just about every emotion serving during this pandemic,” said Kukoyi. “They represent the best of VA.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile their fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State. The list is divided into 51 rankings for each of the 50 states. The list was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to share their opinions freely. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations.

The list can be viewed at this link: America's Best Employers By State 2022 (forbes.com)

