News Releases

September 29, 2021
The Birmingham VA Health Care System is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization as of Sept. 29, 2021.
August 10, 2021
In support of the VA-wide Telephone Modernization Project, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will begin changes to the current phone system for the medical center and all community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) beginning Tuesday, August 10, 2021.