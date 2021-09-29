Birmingham VA Health Care System now offering COVID-19 booster shots

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2021

Birmingham , AL — The Birmingham VA Health Care System is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization as of Sept. 29, 2021.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and the Birmingham community against COVID-19,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Director. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

The safety and care of Veterans is VA’s top priority, as well as ensuring the health and welfare of its workforce. BVAHCS will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to Veterans and employees, first prioritizing those persons who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying conditions. VA will also offer the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act which was signed into law in March 2021expanded VA’s authority to offer vaccine to include Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Veterans who receive care in VA and are due for booster shots will be identified through the VA’s Veterans Outreach Tool then contacted and advised of the recommended booster shots, which may be offered by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Veterans who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, as well as persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA for whom we don’t have records of their high-risk condition, will need to bring their vaccination cards for verification that they received Pfizer and the dates of 1st and 2nd doses were given. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot, may consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster, and contact us at 866-487-4243 for an appointment or information about walk-in hours.

CDC advises that people can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine. BVAHCS will plan to offer boosters of this vaccine if authorized and recommended.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.birmingham.va.gov/COVID_19.asp or call 866-487-4243.

