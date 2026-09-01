Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
205-939-4580
888-250-3510 (toll free from outside the Birmingham area)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Birmingham health care pharmacies.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
"Park a Prescription" program
The Park a Prescription program is a Veteran-Centric approach to medication management for Veterans and Caregivers, which allows Veterans to better control the timing of their prescription fills.
An “Active: Parked” prescription is a VA prescription that is on file at your VA pharmacy and available to you to submit a fill request. This prescription may or may not have been previously filled. It has been ordered by your VA provider but will not be sent to you until you request it.
The program can help reduce medication stockpiles and medication waste, such as when a Veteran’s medication dose has changed, and they don’t need the new supply yet. It can also help reduce unnecessary fills that result in copays.
For more information, Veterans can speak to their VA provider or call the Birmingham VA Pharmacy at
Birmingham VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Map of Birmingham campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 334502
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at the Birmingham VA Health Care System Pharmacy.