Phone refills (automated refill line)

205-939-4580

888-250-3510 (toll free from outside the Birmingham area)

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Birmingham health care pharmacies.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

"Park a Prescription" program

The Park a Prescription program is a Veteran-Centric approach to medication management for Veterans and Caregivers, which allows Veterans to better control the timing of their prescription fills.

An “Active: Parked” prescription is a VA prescription that is on file at your VA pharmacy and available to you to submit a fill request. This prescription may or may not have been previously filled. It has been ordered by your VA provider but will not be sent to you until you request it.

The program can help reduce medication stockpiles and medication waste, such as when a Veteran’s medication dose has changed, and they don’t need the new supply yet. It can also help reduce unnecessary fills that result in copays.

For more information, Veterans can speak to their VA provider or call the Birmingham VA Pharmacy at .

Birmingham VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Map of Birmingham campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Pharmacy support

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 334502

Safely dispose of your medicine

Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at the Birmingham VA Health Care System Pharmacy.