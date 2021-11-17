Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program

About this Program

The AEGD Residency Program is a comprehensive General Dentistry Program with advanced training in most aspects of dentistry. The program is designed to provide training beyond the level of pre-doctoral education in oral health care, using applied basic and behavioral sciences. Education is based on the concept that oral health is an integral and interactive part of total health. Our program is designed to expand the depth and scope of the graduates knowledge and skills to enable them to provide comprehensive oral health care to a diverse range of population groups, with an emphasis on the medically compromised. Our philosophy of resident education, was best articulated by the well respected dental educator, the late Dr. Morton Amsterdam, who was quoted as saying: “We all have eyes with which to see, but we see only that, which we know.”

The residents rotate through a series of clinical disciplines that include endodontics, operative, oral diagnosis, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery(3 months).One of the strengths of our program is the training received in the surgical placement of dental implants, advanced bone grafting techniques including site preservations and indirect sinus lifts, and periodontal surgical procedures. There is also an opportunity to become IV sedation certified with the didactic and clinical training provided through the oral surgery rotation. Each resident is required to complete two comprehensive care cases that have been completely documented with radiographs, mounted study models, and clinical photographs. These cases will be presented to the clinical faculty in June, prior to the completion of the program.

The program provides the residents with the opportunity to interact with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other health care professionals as part of a multi-disciplinary health care team. The goal of providing each resident with the opportunity for professional growth and advancement, is enhanced by monthly participation in Literature Review , a monthly Clinical Seminar Series on current procedures and techniques, and the continuing educational opportunities offered at UAB School Of Dentistry.