Application Requirements

All applicants should meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of the United States and a graduate of a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association. (United States and Canadian Dental Schools) Meet the licensure requirements necessary to be licensed to practice in a state or territory of the United States, or in the District of Columbia. (Dental license is not required for PGY-1 year)

How to Apply

This program is a participant in PASS (Postdoctoral Application Support Service) of the American Association of Dental Schools. This program does not participate with MATCH.

To initiate your application to any of the programs participating in PASS send for an application packet from PASS at the following address.

PASS

1625 Massachusetts Ave N.W.

Suite 600

Washington, D.C. 20036-2212

1-800-353-AADS (2237)

or

1-202-667-1887

WWW.ADEA.ORG*

Completed application to this program should be filed with PASS no later than October 16th.

Interviews will be granted to selected applicants during November.

Additional application material to be mailed directly to the program includes:

2 x 2 passport photo

Dental school transcript

Please address your correspondence concerning the application process to:

George M. Gibson, DDS

Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry

VA Medical Center 700 19th Street South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Email: george.gibson@va.gov

* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.

