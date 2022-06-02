Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)
About the Program
The mission of the Birmingham/Atlanta Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is to improve the capability of the VA health care delivery system to provide services that are effective and appropriate in meeting the medical, psychological, and social needs of older veterans through research, education and innovative clinical services.
The GRECC Mission is accomplished through:
- Research focusing on mobility
- Incontinence and related disorders and palliative care
- Education of health care personnel, veterans and their families
- Clinical demonstration programs for eligible veterans.
GRECC Research Cores include a Data Analysis Core, Muscle Research Laboratory, Clinical Exercise Facility, Urodynamic and Anorectal Function Laboratories. Specific Education and Training Projects include Continence, Mobility and Palliative Care Education; Training and Mentorship Programs; Weekly Scientific Seminars and Conferences and Monthly Journal Clubs; and a Special Fellowship in Advanced Geriatrics. Clinical Demonstrations include Outpatient Continence Clinics, Fall Prevention and Mobility Clinic, and Palliative Care Programs (Consults, Outpatient Program, and Safe Harbor In-Patient Unit).