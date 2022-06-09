Dental Providers

 Skip to Content

Jerry Hamlin

Jerry Hamlin DMD

Chief of Dental

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101

Email: jerry.hamlin@va.gov

Casey Bloom DMD

O&MF Surgeon

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101

Email: casey.bloom@va.gov

Yedeh Ying DMD, MD

Dental Oral Surgeon

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x336466

Email: yedeh.ying@va.gov

David Clanton DMD

Dental Endodontics Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101

Email: david.clanton2@va.gov

Gibson

George Gibson DMD

Director of the AEGD 1 yr Program

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x332877

Email: george.gibson@va.gov

Stephen Liu DMD

Prosthodontics Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x333732

Email: stephen.liu@va.gov

W. Jack Morris Jr DMD

Prosthodontics - Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x336982

Email: w.morris@va.gov

Ivey Rutledge DMD

Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x336306

Email: ivey.rutledge@va.gov

Helen Smith-Bloom DMD

Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x336307

Email: helen.smith@va.gov

Bradley Vickers DMD

Prosthodontics - Dentist

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 x335979

Email: bradley.vickers@va.gov

