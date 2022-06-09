BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to receive four (4) free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. You can order at-home COVID-19 test kits online at www.COVIDtests.gov or by phone at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489). You are encouraged to order your test kits now, so you have them when you need them.

Visit our vaccine information page