BVAHCS Trainee Webpage

RETURNING RESIDENTS/TRAINEES/STUDENTS MANDATORY TRAINING

In order for you to train at VA, you are required to complete a mandatory training program titled VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT). This training is available through the VA Talent Management System (TMS). The TMS offers web-based training to VA employees and its partners (this includes all clinical trainees, residents, interns, fellows or students who are paid or without compensation (WOC)). Print and follow the TMS Instructions for Self Registration then log on to the website below, self –enroll, complete the training, and print the certificate.

https://www.tms.va.gov/SecureAuth35/

If you have not logged in to TMS since August 2018, there are numerous changes as part of the system upgrade.



Residents who have already completed the “Mandatory Training for Trainees” course in TMS are eligible to take the course titled "VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees – Refresher Course." Log into the TMS website using your new “username,” which should be the email address you self-registered with in TMS. Try using the “Forgot Username” option on the main TMS login page to get this information if you don’t know it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to contact the help desk (ext 6235) to get your “username” for TMS login and request they add a direct phone number to your TMS account.

COMPUTERIZED PATIENT RECORD SYSTEM (CPRS)

The Birmingham VA Medical Center uses a Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). CPRS training opportunities are available; please contact your service line representative to enroll. If you have never used an electronic medical record, we encourage you to visit the online training refresher course prior to your rotation. CPRS Training

VA EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

www.usajobs.gov

www.vacareers.va.gov

If you experience problems viewing information on this site, or have questions about its content, contact VHABIRPublicAffairsActionItems@va.gov.

Patient Privacy: Patient privacy at the BVAHCS is not only governed by the HIPAA regulations, but also the Privacy Act. Patient information may not be taken out of the BVAHCS building in paper or electronic form under any circumstances. Maintenance of any type of “log book” with patient information is strictly prohibited. Please contact the Privacy Officer for release of information or privacy concerns at ext. 333162.