BIRMINGHAM VA ASSOCIATED HEALTH WITHOUT COMPENSATION (WOC)
BVAHCS ASSOCIATED HEALTH WITHOUT COMPENSATION (WOC)
What is the process for provisioning WOC trainees?
- An HPT coordinator logs into IAM Account Provisioning/Deprovisioning (APD) System and sends an Invite to the HPT Invitee.
- The HPT Invitee receives an Invitation email with a link to Access VA and an invitation code.
- The HPT Invitee uses the Access VA link to navigate to the IAM Invitation Service.
- The HPT Invitee enters in their invitation code from the invitation email and fills out the 6 required forms within IAM Invitation Service (starting with the Initial Worksheet).
- The HPT Invitee submits the 6 forms, populating the Profile Creation page of their provision within the IAM Account Provisioning/Deprovisioning (APD) System.
- The Profile Creation page is now unlocked for the HPT coordinator, allowing them to fill out the remaining fields and submit the profile.
- The HPT Coordinator selects a VA Active Directory email for the HPT Invitee and submits the profile.
- The HPT Invitee must complete their Special Agency Check (SAC) Adjudication and required Training courses so they can become ACTIVE.
Application Forms/Training
The Birmingham VA Health Care System has implemented a new system for onboarding Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) titled Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning System (APDS). This new system will allow you to self-register for your trainee appointment, retain your documents and allow VA HPT Coordinators to view documents in a real-time manner.
You will receive an email from MVI.System@va.gov with instructions on how to complete the onboarding process. Check your spam folder if an email is not received. Please complete the on-boarding documentation within seven (7) days of receiving the email.
Use the “IAM Provisioning Guidance (Trainees)” to complete this process.
Please be sure your name in the system is your legal name. If not, please send an email to vhabiraffiliations@va.gov.
Please use the attached “IAM Provisioning Guidance (Trainees)” file to be sure you have accomplished all the requirements.
Forms, Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) via Talent Management System (TMS), Contacts, Fingerprinting and Photo IDs (PIV Badges)
A. Forms
Below is the list of forms that will be need be completed in Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning System (APDS) and will automatically be uploaded.
- IAM (INITIAL WORKSHEET)
- Naturalized US Citizens – Please include with the IAM Worksheet a copy of your Naturalized Citizen documentation.
- Non-US Citizens – Please include with the IAM Worksheet a copy of your proof of immigrant status.
APPLICATIONS WITHOUT PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.
- VA Form 10-2850D – Health Professions Trainee Data Collection Form
- OF 306 – Declaration for Federal Employment
- FL 10-294 Sample Appointment Letter
- SF 61 Appointment Affidavit
- Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement
B. Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) via Talent Management System (TMS)
New Trainees Only
Once all information listed above has been completed, an email will be sent from MVI.System@va.gov to create a TMS account for completion of “VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees.” Proof of completion will automatically be uploaded into APDS. Hard copies of printed certificate of completion can be obtained by logging into TMS.
Returning Trainees
On the main login page is a video tutorial, “Take a Tour of TMS 2.0,” (https://www.tms.va.gov/SecureAuth35/). Watching this will answer many of your questions.
Residents who have already completed the “Mandatory Training for Trainees” course in TMS are eligible to take the course titled "VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees – Refresher Course." Log into the TMS website using your new “username,” which should be the email address you self-registered with in TMS. Try using the “Forgot Username” option on the main TMS login page to get this information if you don’t know it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to contact the help desk (ext 33-6235) to get your “username” for TMS login and request they add a direct phone number to your TMS account.
Once you are in TMS, complete the refresher training, print your certificate, and save it digitally. Certificates should be turned in to your BVAHCS service contact once you complete the course.
If your TMS account is inactive, reach out to your service contact. They will obtain more information from you to request account reactivation through the TMS Domain Manager in Birmingham. Account reactivations normally occur within 72 hours.
C. Contacts
List of HPT Coordinators are listed below.
D. Fingerprinting and Photo IDs (PIV Badges)
NOTE: No prints will be accepted from outside sources other than the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). For Example: Please do not go to the local sheriff department to have prints done. They will NOT be accepted and will cause a delay in your account being created and transferred to the Birmingham Domain. If you have never worked at a VA Medical Center but are near a VA facility, you may obtain courtesy fingerprints prior to your arrival to the BVAHCS.
If you choose to obtain courtesy fingerprints, you will need to inform the facility’s HR Department that you are an incoming Resident/Fellow for the BVAHCS. You must use the codes (SOI: VAA8 SON: 1260) to ensure that your fingerprints are sent to the BVAHCS. Please use the FINGERPRINTING REQUEST FORM attached if you have your fingerprints done at another VA facility. Use the link below to locate the closest agency to complete fingerprinting near you.
Assured Identity Scheduler: https://portal.usaccess.gsa.gov/scheduler/select-agency?v=20803
Fingerprint Request Form, Acceptable Forms of ID, Fingerprinting Process are below.