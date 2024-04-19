Birmingham VA Medical and Dental Residents

Below is the list of forms that are available in Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning System (APDS) and will automatically be uploaded upon completion.

IAM (INITIAL WORKSHEET) Naturalized US Citizens – Please include with the IAM Worksheet a copy of your Naturalized Citizen documentation. Non-US Citizens – Please include with the IAM Worksheet a copy of your proof of immigrant status.

APPLICATIONS WITHOUT PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.

VA Form 10-2850D – Health Professions Trainee Data Collection Form OF 306 – Declaration for Federal Employment FL 10-294 Sample Appointment Letter SF 61 Appointment Affidavit Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement

Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) via Talent Management System (TMS)

New Trainees Only

Once all information listed above has been completed in APDS, an email will be sent from MVI.System@va.gov to create a TMS account for completion of “VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees.” Proof of completion will automatically be uploaded into APDS. Hard copies of printed certificate of completion can be obtained by logging into TMS.

Returning Trainees

On the main login page is a video tutorial, “Take a Tour of TMS 2.0,” (https://www.tms.va.gov/SecureAuth35/). Watching this will answer many of your questions.

Residents who have already completed the “Mandatory Training for Trainees” course in TMS are eligible to take the course titled "VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees – Refresher Course." Log into the TMS website using your new “username,” which should be the email address you self-registered with in TMS. Try using the “Forgot Username” option on the main TMS login page to get this information if you don’t know it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to contact the help desk (ext 33-6235) to get your “username” for TMS login and request they add a direct phone number to your TMS account.

Once you are in TMS, complete the refresher training, print your certificate, and save it digitally. Certificates should be turned in to your BVAHCS service contact once you complete the course.

If your TMS account is inactive, reach out to your service contact. They will obtain more information from you to request account reactivation through the TMS Domain Manager in Birmingham. Account reactivations normally occur within 72 hours.

Surgery Residents

Please contact Lakia White, DNP, Surgery Residency Supervision Coordinator, at ext. 33-4375 for important information regarding your rotation at the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Anesthesia Residents

Please contact Dr. Jason Morris, Director of Education, Medicine Service, for PGY-1 Anesthesia residents at ext 33-2460. Please contact Dr. Timothy Aiken, Anesthesia Education Director or Dr. Yasser Sakawi, Anesthesia Residency Program Site Director at ext 33-3777 for PGY 2 through PGY 4 Anesthesia residents if you have questions. The link for UAB paging is www.paging.uab.edu, and the phone number for UAB paging is .

Contacts

A list of HPT Coordinators is listed below.

Fingerprinting and Photo IDs (PIV Badges)

NOTE: No prints will be accepted from outside sources other than the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). For Example: Please do not go to the local sheriff department to have prints done. They will NOT be accepted and will cause a delay in your account being created and transferred to the Birmingham Domain. If you have never worked at a VA Medical Center but are near a VA facility, you may obtain courtesy fingerprints prior to your arrival to the BVAHCS.

If you choose to obtain courtesy fingerprints, you will need to inform the facility’s HR Department that you are an incoming Resident/Fellow for the BVAHCS. You must use the codes (SOI: VAA8 SON: 1260) to ensure that your fingerprints are sent to the BVAHCS. Please use the FINGERPRINTING REQUEST FORM attached if you have your fingerprints done at another VA facility. Use the link below to locate the closest agency to complete fingerprinting near you.

Assured Identity Scheduler: https://portal.usaccess.gsa.gov/scheduler/select-agency?v=20803

Fingerprint Request Form, Acceptable Forms of ID, Fingerprinting Process are below.

Orientation

Mandatory orientation sessions are scheduled by your service. You will need to bring two forms of identification to orientation: