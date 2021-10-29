Current Pharmacy Residents

Megan Adams, Pharm.D., PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Megan is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana. She completed her pre-pharmacy course work at the University of Kentucky and received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2021 from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. During school, she was involved in KSHP, KPhA, APhA and Rho Chi Academic Honors Society. Megan enjoys spending time with family, exploring the great outdoors, traveling and working out. Her clinical interests include Internal Medicine and Critical Care. Upon completing residency, she plans to complete a PGY-2 in one of these areas.

Sara Burks, Pharm.D., MPH, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Sara is a Birmingham, Alabama native who enjoys spending time with family and friends, doing jigsaw puzzles, and being involved at church. She completed her bachelor’s studies at Samford University followed by achieving her Doctor of Pharmacy at McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2021. During pharmacy school, she was involved in Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International and Rho Chi Academic Honor Society. Her clinical interests include Ambulatory Care, Internal Medicine, and Geriatrics. Upon completing residency, she plans to work as a clinical pharmacy specialist.

Lacey Glover, Pharm.D., MPH, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Lacey is originally from Fort Payne, Alabama. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy and pre-pharmacy coursework at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. While at Samford, Lacey was an active member of APhA-ASP, ASHP, Kappa Psi, Phi Lambda Sigma, and The Rho Chi Society, along with serving as Class Secretary all four years of pharmacy school. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband David, teaching her dogs new tricks, cooking something new, or going for a 3 mile run. Her practice interests include Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Women’s Health, and Hematology/Oncology. After completing a PGY-1, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 in ambulatory care.

Lindsey Ricchetti, Pharm.D., PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Lindsey is from Hoover, Alabama. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Mississippi State University and received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2021 from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy. During pharmacy school, she was involved in ASHP, APha, and APA. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, attending local festivals, and traveling. Her clinical interests include Critical Care, Hematology/Oncology, Ambulatory Care, and Cardiology. Upon completing PGY1 residency, she plans to practice as a clinical pharmacy specialist.

Courtney Lee, Pharm.D., PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Resident

Courtney is from Eufaula, AL and completed her Bachelor of Science in 2016 at Auburn University followed by her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2020. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency here at the Birmingham VA during the 2020-2021 residency year and was involved in the National VA FedRec Council Mentorship Program, the Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy Teaching Certification Program, ASHP, and ALSHP. In her free time, Courtney likes to get some fresh air and explore the Birmingham food/brewery scene with friends. Upon completion of residency, she plans to practice as a clinical pharmacy specialist in at least one of her clinical interest settings, which include Pain Management (Inpatient/Outpatient), Mental Health, Oncology, Women’s Health, and Academia.