Discharge Plan and Checklist
My plan to care for myself at discharge and my opinion about my care plan checklist.
MY OPINION ABOUT MY CARE PLAN IS KNOWN
- The medical team involved me in designing my plan of care.
- Your healthcare team needs to involve you in designing the plan of care for your treatment. Please reach out to your nurse or medical social worker to ensure you are part of designing your treatment.
- The medical team understands my concerns.
- Personal preferences and beliefs are considered when developing your individualized plan of care. Your religious, cultural, and social beliefs can have a major impact on exactly how healthcare is delivered to you. Be sure your healthcare team understands your views and reach out to them with your views.
- I understand the treatment I will receive.
- The benefits of patient involvement in care planning are vast; it reduces anxious emotions, improves overall quality of life, reduces patient dissatisfaction, and allows for a much greater patient compliance are just a few.
I HAVE A PLAN TO CARE FOR MYSELF AT DISCHARGE
- I know when my next appointment is.
- Your discharge paperwork will tell you about any follow-ups your care team has scheduled or referred you to. Ensure that you bring all necessary documentation and information to your appointment.
- I know what to do (where to go/who to call) in case of an emergency.
- Should anything unexpected occur, I know how to contact my healthcare team. The primary phone number to contact my nurse/doctor is _______________.
- I know how to notice the early onset of these things
- Infection
- Temperature Increase
- Change in Stomach/Bowel
- Nausea/Vomiting
- Diarrhea/Constipation/Change in BM’s
- Headache
- Body ache
- Heart Attack
- Tightness/Stretching sensation in chest
- Chest pain
- Sweating
- Weakness/Nausea
- Sense of ‘impending doom.’
- Stroke
- Sudden change in mental status or confusion
- Numbness (especially in the face, limbs, or on one side of the body)
- Trouble speaking or trouble hearing what others are saying
- Infection
- I know what medications I will need.
- The pharmacy or nurse should discuss your medications with you. They will tell you the medications you will need to take, what each medication does, how often you will need to take the medication, how long the prescription will last, potential side effects of the medication, as well as many other aspects of your treatment.
- I know what kinds of foods to eat and what to avoid.
- Certain medical issues will require patients to adhere to certain dietary restrictions after their hospital stay. Patients should understand the confines of their limitations, why they should follow the prescribed diet, and impacts the diet may have on their health.
- I know how to keep my skin healthy.
- Keeping bad bacteria out and good bacteria in is the primary mission of our skin. Any broken skin is a potential access point for harmful bacteria and should be carefully taken care of. Skin care for surgical wounds or any form of lesion/abrasion/laceration should be given utmost priority both during your hospital stay and after you are discharged.
- Ensuring that your mouth stays clean and free of debris/bacteria is proven to be a way to reduce the rate of pneumonia. Make sure you keep your mouth clean!!
