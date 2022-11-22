Discharge Medications
Make sure you receive medication guidance.
- The pharmacy or nurse should discuss your medications with you. They will tell you the medications you will need to take, what each medication does, how often you will need to take the medication, how long the prescription will last, potential side effects of the medication, as well as many other aspects of your treatment.
- Certain medical issues will require patients to adhere to certain dietary restrictions after their hospital stay. Patients should understand the confines of their limitations, why they should follow the prescribed diet, and impacts the diet may have on their health.
Resources:
Discharge planning: communication, education and patient participation
Patient Involvement in Health Care Decision Making: A Review
https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/ccp/2011/00000006/00000002/art00004
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/yd.23319831911
A measure of self-care self-efficacy
Patient Involvement in Health Care Decision Making: A Review