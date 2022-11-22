I have a plan to care for myself at discharge
Having a plan will result in better outcomes.
- I know when my next appointment is.
Your discharge paperwork will tell you about any follow-ups your care team has scheduled or referred you to. Ensure that you bring all necessary documentation and information to your appointment.
- I know what to do (where to go/who to call) in case of an emergency.
Should anything unexpected occur, I know how to contact my healthcare team. The primary phone number to contact my nurse/doctor is _______________.