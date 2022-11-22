Symptoms to Report
Monitor and keep track of any symptoms.
Infection
- Temperature Increase
- Change in Stomach/Bowel
- Nausea/Vomiting
- Diarrhea/Constipation/Change in BM’s
- Headache
- Body aches
- Hints: Keeping bad bacteria out and good bacteria in is the primary mission of our skin. Any broken skin is a potential access point for harmful bacteria and should be carefully taken care of. Skin care for surgical wounds or any form of lesion/abrasion/laceration should be given utmost priority both during your hospital stay and after you are discharged.
- Hints: Ensuring that your mouth stays clean and free of debris/bacteria is proven to be a way to reduce the rate of pneumonia. Make sure you keep your mouth clean!!
Heart Attack
- Tightness/Stretching sensation in chest
- Chest pain
- Sweating
- Weakness/Nausea
- Sense of ‘impending doom.’
Stroke
- Sudden change in mental status or confusion
- Numbness (especially in the face, limbs, or on one side of the body)
- Trouble speaking or trouble hearing what others are saying