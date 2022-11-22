 Skip to Content
Symptoms to Report

Monitor and keep track of any symptoms.

  • Infection
    • Temperature Increase
    • Change in Stomach/Bowel
    • Nausea/Vomiting
    • Diarrhea/Constipation/Change in BM’s
    • Headache
    • Body aches
    • Hints: Keeping bad bacteria out and good bacteria in is the primary mission of our skin. Any broken skin is a potential access point for harmful bacteria and should be carefully taken care of. Skin care for surgical wounds or any form of lesion/abrasion/laceration should be given utmost priority both during your hospital stay and after you are discharged.
    • Hints: Ensuring that your mouth stays clean and free of debris/bacteria is proven to be a way to reduce the rate of pneumonia. Make sure you keep your mouth clean!!
  • Heart Attack
    • Tightness/Stretching sensation in chest
    • Chest pain
    • Sweating
    • Weakness/Nausea
    • Sense of ‘impending doom.’
  • Stroke
    • Sudden change in mental status or confusion
    • Numbness (especially in the face, limbs, or on one side of the body)
    • Trouble speaking or trouble hearing what others are saying

