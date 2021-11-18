Dr. George K. Bumgardner

Chief, Dental Service

Diplomate, American Board of Periodontology

Graduate of The University Of South Carolina, College of Dental Medicine (1982)

Completed the U.S. Army General Practice Residency Program (1yr. ) (1983)

Graduate of the U. S. Army Advanced Education in Periodontics (1990)

US Army Dental Corps (22 years)

Private Practice Limited to Periodontics and Dental Implants (10 years)

Dr. Allen Cashion

Assistant Chief, Dental Service

General Dentist

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry ( 1984 )

Completed the General Practice Residency Program, Birmingham VA Medical Center ( 1985)

Former Director, GPR/AEGD Residency Program, Birmingham VA Medical Center

Former Clinical Instructor In Restorative Dentistry, University of Alabama Birmingham School Of Dentistry

General Dentistry Practice, Birmingham VA Medical Center ( 30 years)

Dr. William T. Ryals Jr.

AEGD Program Director

Graduate of The Fairleigh Dickinson University College of Dental Medicine (1985)

Completed GPR at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Paterson, New Jersey (1986)

Completed the Graduate Periodontics Program, FDU College of Dental Medicine (1988)

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Periodontics, Georgetown University College of Dentistry (1988-1989)

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Periodontics, Howard University College of Dentistry(2006-2008)

Periodontal Section Chief, AEGD Program, Howard University College of Dentistry (2006-2008)

Division Director of Dentistry/Co-Director, GPR, MAHEC, Asheville, North Carolina (2012- 2014)

Private Practice Limited to Periodontics and Dental Implants ( 25 years)

Dr. Frederick C. Bisch

Chief of Periodontics, Dental Service

Diplomate and Board Examiner, American Board of periodontology

Graduate of The University of Alabama School of Dentistry (1985)

Graduate of the U.S. Army Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program (1986)

M.S. in Oral Biology, Medical College of Georgia (1984)

Graduate and Past Program Director of the U.S. Army Advanced Education Program in Periodontics (1992-1995; 2007-2015)

30 years U.S. Army Dental Corps (1985-2015)

“A” Designator in Periodontics

Order of Military Medical Merit

Past Army Periodontic Consultant to the Surgeon General (2010-2015)

Dr. Shaunda Kelly

Chief, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dental Service

Diplomate, American Board Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical School

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program

Assistant Professor, University of Alabama School of Dentistry, Department of Oral and maxillofacial Surgery

Chief, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Birmingham VA Medical Center

Dr. Brad Vickers

Chief of Prosthodontics, Dental Service

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2003)

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Prosthodontic Residency (2006)

Staff Prosthodontist, Birmingham VA Medical Center (2006- present)

Dr. Jack Morris

Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics

Prosthodontist

Graduate of the Alabama School of Dentistry (1984)

Graduate of the U.S. Army General Practice Residency Program (1985)

Director, U.S. Army Advanced Education Prosthodontics Residency (2004-2006)

Assistant Professor, Department of Oral Rehabilitation, medical College of Georgia (2006-2009)

U.S. Army Dental Corps (22 years)

Dr. Brent McClenny

Diplomate, Federal Services Board of General Dentistry

General Dentist

Graduate of the Alabama School of Dentistry (1984)

Graduate of the U.S. Air Force Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency (2 yr. program) (1997)

Director, U.S. Air Force Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program (14 yrs.)

Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD and ABGD)

Instructor, General Dentistry and Prosthodontics

U. S. Air Force Dental Corps ( 23 yrs.)

Private Practice (5 years)

Dr. Linda K. Branham

General Dentist

Graduate St. Petersburg College Dental Hygiene Program (1980)

Graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry ( 1986)

Graduate of the U.S. Air Force General Practice Residency Program (1 yr. program) (1987)

U.S. Air Force Dental Corps (3 years)

Private Practice (26 years)

Dr. Larry W. Alley

Endodontist (Part Time)

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry ( 1971)

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Graduate Endodontics Program (1973)

Clinical Assistant Professor, General Dentistry Residency Program, University of Alabama at Huntsville ( 1977-1982)

Chief of Endodontics, GPR Residency Program, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2000-2001)

Associate Professor, Department of Endodontics, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry( 2000- present)

Private practice Limited to Endodontics ( 31 years)

Dr. Don Norris

Orthodontist (Part Time)

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2011)

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Graduate Orthodontics Residency (2014)_

Adjunct Faculty, Department of Orthodontics, University of Alabama at Birmingham School Of Dentistry(2014-present)

Private Practice Limited to Orthodontics

Aquileo L, Cortes M,A.CDT.

Maxillofacial Prosthetist

Dr. Cortez has been an assistant professor ( tenure track) at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio

his teaching responsibilities were Implant Technology, Dentures and Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Dental Materials.

Mr Cortes developed an artificial eye with Dimethyl Acrylic materials receiving a patent while a professor at the Dental School in San Antonio.

Mr Cortes is an NADL ( National Association of Dental Laboratories) resource SME speaker. Owned and Operated an 8 person Implant consultant laboratory.

Mr Cortes has numerous articles published in professional refereed journals.