Dr. Jerry W. Hamlin

Chief, Dental Service

Graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry

Graduated from Naval Hospital Portsmouth General Practice Residency (1991)

Graduated from Indiana University Operative/Preventive Dentistry (1998)

Dr. George M. Gibson

AEGD Program Director

Diplomate of the American Board of General Dentistry

Graduate of The University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences Dental School(1989)

Graduated from Moncrief Army Community Hospital AEGD Residency 1 YR (1990)

Graduated from Womack Army Community Hospital AEGD Residency 2 Yr (1997)

AEGD Director, Fort Benning, GA (2016-2019)

AEGD Director, Fort Jackson, SC (2009-2016)

Assistant AEGD Director, Fort Jackson, SC (2007-2009)

Dr. Casey M. Bloom

AEGD Assistant Program Director

General Dentist

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2006)

Private Practice (14 years)

Chair of CAD/CAM Dentistry (2020-present)

Implant Board Director (2020-present)

Dr. Brett T. Metcalf

Chief of Periodontics, Dental Service

Diplomate and Board Examiner, American Board of periodontology

Graduate of UCLA School of Dentistry (1992)

Graduate of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Periodontics (2008)

M.S. George Washington University (2008)

USUHS, Bethesda, MD Associate Professor Periodontics (2011-2013)

Dr. Brad Vickers

Chief of Prosthodontics, Dental Service

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2003)

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Prosthodontic Residency (2006)

Staff Prosthodontist, Birmingham VA Medical Center (2006- present)

Dr. Stephen Liu

Prosthodontics

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2017)

Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Prosthodontic Residency (2020)

Dr. Jack Morris

Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics

Prosthodontist

Graduate of the Alabama School of Dentistry (1984)

Graduate of the U.S. Army General Practice Residency Program (1985)

Director, U.S. Army Advanced Education Prosthodontics Residency (2004-2006)

Assistant Professor, Department of Oral Rehabilitation, medical College of Georgia (2006-2009)

U.S. Army Dental Corps (22 years)

Dr. David William Clanton Sr.

Chief of Endodontics, Dental Service

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry ( 1981)

Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Graduate Endodontics Program (1983)

Private practice Limited to Endodontics Birmingham, AL (38 years)

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Endodontics, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2017-2021)

Chief of Endodontics, AEGD Residency Program, VA Medical Center Birmingham, AL (2018-present)

Andy Zimmer

Lab Technician (37 years)

20 years in the Air Force

17 in the VA system

Originally from Wisconsin

Lived 4 years in Birmingham

Hobbies: Woodworking, Golf, and Grandkids