Faculty
See below for list of faculty memebers.
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Dr. Jerry W. Hamlin
Chief, Dental Service
Graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry
Graduated from Naval Hospital Portsmouth General Practice Residency (1991)
Graduated from Indiana University Operative/Preventive Dentistry (1998)
Dr. George M. Gibson
AEGD Program Director
Diplomate of the American Board of General Dentistry
Graduate of The University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences Dental School(1989)
Graduated from Moncrief Army Community Hospital AEGD Residency 1 YR (1990)
Graduated from Womack Army Community Hospital AEGD Residency 2 Yr (1997)
AEGD Director, Fort Benning, GA (2016-2019)
AEGD Director, Fort Jackson, SC (2009-2016)
Assistant AEGD Director, Fort Jackson, SC (2007-2009)
Dr. Casey M. Bloom
AEGD Assistant Program Director
General Dentist
Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2006)
Private Practice (14 years)
Chair of CAD/CAM Dentistry (2020-present)
Implant Board Director (2020-present)
Dr. Brett T. Metcalf
Chief of Periodontics, Dental Service
Diplomate and Board Examiner, American Board of periodontology
Graduate of UCLA School of Dentistry (1992)
Graduate of the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Periodontics (2008)
M.S. George Washington University (2008)
USUHS, Bethesda, MD Associate Professor Periodontics (2011-2013)
Dr. Brad Vickers
Chief of Prosthodontics, Dental Service
Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2003)
Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Prosthodontic Residency (2006)
Staff Prosthodontist, Birmingham VA Medical Center (2006- present)
Dr. Stephen Liu
Prosthodontics
Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2017)
Graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry Prosthodontic Residency (2020)
Dr. Jack Morris
Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics
Prosthodontist
Graduate of the Alabama School of Dentistry (1984)
Graduate of the U.S. Army General Practice Residency Program (1985)
Director, U.S. Army Advanced Education Prosthodontics Residency (2004-2006)
Assistant Professor, Department of Oral Rehabilitation, medical College of Georgia (2006-2009)
U.S. Army Dental Corps (22 years)
Dr. David William Clanton Sr.
Chief of Endodontics, Dental Service
Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry ( 1981)
Graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Graduate Endodontics Program (1983)
Private practice Limited to Endodontics Birmingham, AL (38 years)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Endodontics, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry (2017-2021)
Chief of Endodontics, AEGD Residency Program, VA Medical Center Birmingham, AL (2018-present)
Andy Zimmer
Lab Technician (37 years)
20 years in the Air Force
17 in the VA system
Originally from Wisconsin
Lived 4 years in Birmingham
Hobbies: Woodworking, Golf, and Grandkids