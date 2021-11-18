Hours of Duty

All dentists including residents are considered available and responsible for the care and welfare of their patient's 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Residents do not participate in Emergency Room call or after hours emergency call during the week or on the weekend. The residents normally are on duty from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on weekdays and for such other periods as may be necessary for the care of patients, academic course work and staff meetings. Some seminars, literature reviews, and clinical enrichment programs may be scheduled at 7:00 am or at 4:00 P.M. depending on the needs of the program. Residents are expected to be available during these hours as required.