How To Apply For A Residency

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Application Requirements:

Applicants must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy, a B.S. or M.S. degree and equivalent training or experience. They must also be eligible for license to practice pharmacy in any state, and have completed a professional curriculum that includes significant clinical clerkship experience. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.

Application Materials Required:

Completed phORCAS Application Form Three references via the phORCAS Application

VA Application Form http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf

Curriculum vitae

Official college of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent, including career goals and objectives for seeking a residency

Procedure:

Applications must be submitted via phORCAS. Interviews will be scheduled on evaluation of the application. Applicants will be ranked for selection based on qualifications and a personal interview. Three positions are available beginning no later than July 1.

Program Number:173713

Application Deadline:

All application materials are due no later than January 3rd. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas.

PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program

Application Requirements:

Applicants must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy. He or she must be licensed to practice pharmacy in any state (unrestricted license) and have successfully completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency program.

Application Materials Required:

VA Application Form http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf

Curriculum vitae

Three formal letters of recommendation via PORCAS

Official college of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent, including career goals and objectives for seeking a residency

Interview

Application Deadline:

All application materials are due no later than 4th Friday in January. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. ASHP Program Code 51022. NMS Code: 610573

Procedure:

Applications must be submitted via phORCAS. Interviewed will be scheduled on evaluation of the applications. Virtual interviews may be available in case of national emergency, pandemic or physical injury. Approval for virtual interview is required. Please email lizmarie.aviles-gonzalez2@va.gov to request virtual interview and reasoning. Applicants will be ranked for selection based on qualifications and personal interview. Only one position available to start on no later than July 1st.