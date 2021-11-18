Living in Birmingham

The greater Birmingham area boasts a population of over one million people, yet the feel of southern hospitality and charm abounds. World-famous dining, local boutiques, and plentiful shopping surround the downtown Birmingham area. Birmingham’s culinary scene is superb, with nationally known chefs and restaurants. The city’s minor league baseball team recently relocated from the suburbs to a new downtown stadium that opens to Birmingham’s skyline. The night-life scene is thriving, with new craft breweries and an expanding entertainment district. The downtown area itself is rich in civil landmarks, historic churches, and beautiful parks. Birmingham houses multiple attractions for lovers of arts and science, including the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, the Alabama Ballet, the McWane Science Center, and the Birmingham Zoo. In addition, a convenient drive to both beaches and mountains, affordable housing close to the VA, and ethnic diversity all make Birmingham a great city to live in!

http://www.birminghamal.gov

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birmingham,_Alabama

CONTACT:



George M. Gibson, DDS, Director Advanced Education in General Dentistry

VA Medical Center 700 19th Street South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Email: george.gibson@va.gov