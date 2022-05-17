Lung Cancer Screening Program
The Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Program aims to improve lung cancer screening among Veterans, whose cancer often goes undetected until later stages, in an effort to connect them to clinical trials.
In 2021, Dr. Devika Das, Section Chief Hematology/Oncology, and Dr. Mark Dransfield, Director Bronchoscopy Lab, received a $1.3 million grant to develop a Lung Precision Oncology Program at the Birmingham VA Health Care System. The LCS program is now being piloted at the Birmingham VA Women's Clinic and will slowly expand to other BVAHCS Clinics.
In Alabama, the rate of lung cancer cases is significantly higher than the national rate. See more lung cancer data in Alabama here: In Alabama, the rate of lung cancer cases is significantly higher than the national rate. See more lung cancer data in Alabama here: State Data | Alabama | American Lung Association
Watch this video to know more about the LCS program: The Facts About Lung Cancer Screening - YouTube
Sasha Smith BSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Coordinator
VA Birmingham health care
Phone: 205-933-8101 (ext. 334199)
Email: sasha.smith@va.gov