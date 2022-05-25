 Skip to Content

Mommy and Me Shared Medical Appointment Baby Shower

Each year, the Women's Health Program hosts 'Mommy and Me' shared medical appointment baby showers for maternity Veterans who are pregnant or recently delivered.

Maternity Veterans are provided with a variety of baby gifts and educational information from healthcare professionals regarding breastfeeding, safe sleeping, nutrition, medications and recognition of the warning signs of pregnancy and postpartum complications. This event takes place at the Birmingham VA Clinic and the Huntsville VA Clinic each year for VA enrolled women Veterans. Enroll at the Birmingham VA today at https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction

See what maternity Veterans have to say:

Veteran Cherise Carlisle said, “The Mommy and me drive through shower the Birmingham VA Women’s Clinic put on today was fantastic! The information was helpful and relevant, and I hope this continues. I cannot believe they handed out pack n’ plays, diapers and wipes. All those who participated did an awesome job and I just want to say THANK YOU!”

Amy Southern

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext.334758

Email: Amy.Southern@va.gov

