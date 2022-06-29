Monitoring and Logging My Weight

Daily weights are good, but if it causes anxiety to weigh yourself, once a week is also good.

For some individuals it is more important to weigh daily for close monitoring to ensure you are not retaining fluid especially those with heart disease. Discuss with your doctor how often you should weigh yourself and if they need to see your weight log during your next doctor visit.

Weigh yourself on the same scale, at the same time of day, preferably in the morning after using the restroom but before eating.

All weight loss victories are not scale victories. Increased energy, better sleeping habits, lower blood glucose, lower blood pressure are also signs of weight loss.