Monitoring and Logging My Weight
It is important to routinely monitor your weight.
Daily weights are good, but if it causes anxiety to weigh yourself, once a week is also good.
For some individuals it is more important to weigh daily for close monitoring to ensure you are not retaining fluid especially those with heart disease. Discuss with your doctor how often you should weigh yourself and if they need to see your weight log during your next doctor visit.
Weigh yourself on the same scale, at the same time of day, preferably in the morning after using the restroom but before eating.
All weight loss victories are not scale victories. Increased energy, better sleeping habits, lower blood glucose, lower blood pressure are also signs of weight loss.
Generic Weight Maintenance
Start by calculating ideal body weight/Refer to BMI Table below.
*Ideal BMI is between 18.5-25*
See sections below that best fit your BMI and other health conditions. You may apply these goals to your daily habits to manage your weight and improve your overall health.
- Reduce calorie intake
- Eat more fruits and vegetables. See “Eating to heal” tab for more information.
- 2 ½ servings of vegetables a day
- 2 servings of fruit per day
- 6 servings of grains per day
- 3 servings of dairy
- 5 ½ ounces of protein
- 3 TBSP of fat or oil
- Incorporate 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity weekly. Examples include brisk walking, water aerobics, hiking, bike riding, dancing.
- Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep per night. See “The importance of sleep hygiene” tab for more details.
- Effectively cope with stress
- Drink 8-12 glasses of water a day. The recommended total daily fluid intake of 3,000 ml for men and of 2,200 ml for women is more than adequate. Discuss with your doctor if you should restrict fluid intake.
- Eat five to six smaller meals during the day rather than two or three large meals.
- Eat a balanced diet of vegetables, fruit, protein, starch/ carbohydrates, dairy or dairy alternatives.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Increase calorie intake with healthy foods.
- Weigh yourself first thing in the morning using the same scale, naked or wearing similar clothing daily.
- Weighed yourself after using the restroom.
- Weigh yourself before first meal.
- Monitor for shortness of breath.
- Monitor for any swelling, especially in ankles, lower legs and feet.
- Monitor my heart rate.
- Monitor my blood pressure.
- Monitor for any confusion or impaired thinking.
- Log daily weights and fluid intake.
- Limit daily sodium intake to 1 teaspoon.
- Contact your provider if there is a weight change of -5lbs or +5lbs in a week or 2lbs in a day.
- Increased swelling in your ankles, feet, legs, or abdomen.
- Shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) that is new, has become worse, or occurs more often, especially if it occurs when you are at rest or when you wake from sleep feeling short of breath.
- Restlessness, confusion.
- Extreme tiredness or decreased ability to complete daily activities.
- Vomiting.
- Chest pain or discomfort during activity that is relieved with rest.
- Fast heart rate - at or over 120 beats per minute while at rest.
- New chest pain or discomfort that is severe, unexpected and occurs with shortness of breath, sweating, nausea or weakness
- Angina-type chest pain that lasts longer than 15 minutes and is not relieved by rest and/or medication (nitroglycerin).
- Fast heart rate (more than 120 -150 beats per minute), especially if you are short of breath or dizzy.
- Shortness of breath that's not relieved by rest.
- Sudden weakness or paralysis (inability to move) in your arms or legs.
- Sudden onset of a severe headache.
- Fainting spell with loss of consciousness.
