Office of the Chief

Teresa Bryan MD

Deputy Associate Chief of Staff

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 334733

Email: teresa.bryan@va.gov

Eleanor Wallace MD

Deputy Associate Chief of Staff

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 336676

Email: eleanor.wallace@va.gov

Jason Morris MD

Director GME Education

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 336676

Email: jason.morris2@va.gov

Tom Vaughan MD

Assistant Director GME Education & Endocrinology Section Chief

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 336676

Email: tom.vaughan@va.gov

