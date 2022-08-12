Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program (PROP)

In 2020 PROP became a CARF accredited (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) intensive, comprehensive pain rehabilitation outpatient program. The program operates two separate cohorts, simultaneously: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00am until 3:00pm for 6 weeks and Wednesdays 8:00am until 3:00pm for 12 weeks. Participants receive individualized treatment with a focus on active management of persistent pain conditions from each member of our Interdisciplinary team that includes Physician, Psychologist, Pharmacist, Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Social Worker and Certified Whole Health Coach. Participants also participate in active therapy groups and educational groups that include Pain Science, Sleep Hygiene, Nutrition and Weight Management, Tai Chi, Yoga, Mindfulness, Communication group, Cognitive Coping, Creative Expression, Movement/Walking Group, Whole Health, Self-Medication, Headache Management and Spirituality.

Patients who meet the general guidelines will be scheduled for an individualized Pain Rehabilitation Program Intake screening with the Pain Physician and the Pain Psychologist. When the Pain Physician, Pain Psychologist, and the Veteran agree the PROP program is appropriate and want to proceed, the Veteran will be scheduled.

During this program our focus will be on what you can do and accomplish despite your pain. We realize that you are in pain and that participating in the PROP may require many changes from your normal life and routine. We will do our best to make all the expectations clear and want you to feel free to discuss any of your concerns with our staff as we are here to help you.

We understand that your chronic pain has changed your life and you may feel helpless and dependent on others at times. It is important for you to remember that we are here to help YOU help yourself. Our goal is to help you restore your self-esteem and confidence by encouraging you to gradually take responsibility for your pain rehabilitation. We will teach you skills and provide support, but we need YOU to work with us and be committed to improving.

During this treatment we want you to feel and act as a member of our team and not as a “patient”. In fact, YOU are the most important member of our team. As a team we will work together to help reduce your pain level, increase your activity, and improve your mood. Your time in the Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program will provide you with the best opportunity to restore your health and have a better quality of life.

We offer two ways for you to participate in our program:

PROP 6: 6-week program Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am-3pm

PROP 12: 12-week program Wednesdays 8am-3pm

Referral Information: