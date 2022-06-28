Patient Discharge Information
This content is for Veteran discharge information.
What to eat before and after surgery - Understanding Nutrition.
Go to MyPlate.gov food guide to see what meats, fruits, vegetables, grains and dairy you need to eat. It is important to know what you are eating in order to eat better.
Understanding Weight Maintenance.
It is important to routinely monitor your weight. Discuss with your doctor how often you should weigh yourself and if they need to see your weight log during your next doctor visit.
My plan to care for myself at discharge and my opinion about my care plan checklist.
How to manage stress.
When the body or mind goes through situations that are emotional, shocking, or disturbing, it causes stress. This triggers a reaction or chain of events in which stress hormones are released. Those hormones could cause problems for our health.
Medication side effects and safety.
It is extremely important to take medications as prescribed. Consult your doctor before abruptly stopping your medications. Make sure to record any side effects or reactions you may be experiencing.