Pharmacy PGY1 Program

PGY1 Residency

Overview:

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program at the Birmingham VA Medical Center is designed to focus on the development of knowledge, attitude, and skills needed to become a competent clinical practitioner. The training and education of residents will complement the foundational knowledge and skills already possessed. The residents will be directly involved in providing patient focused pharmaceutical services as well as involvement in other pharmacy experiences including management, teaching responsibilities, and assigned projects.



Purpose Statement:

The purpose of the program is to develop well-rounded, independent, competent clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions. Residents will be provided the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, pharmacy operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills that can be applied to any practice setting. Residents will also participate in ongoing service activities to expand clinical problem solving skills and their ability to work with others. Further, the goal is to prepare residents to precept students, prepare for BPS certification, pursue a PGY2 residency, and, in the future, function as a residency preceptor

Objectives:

The objectives of the residency program are to prepare clinical pharmacists for the following:

Direct patient care positions

Adjunct faculty positions or non-tenure track clinical faculty positions

PGY2 training in area of choice

Structure:

The program is a twelve-month, postgraduate training experience that begins July 1st. At least six of the twelve months are comprised of required rotations in core subject areas that are considered to be essential for the pharmacy practitioner. A broad range of selective and elective rotations are available for the remaining months to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Residents will practice alongside pharmacy students and, in conjunction with their preceptor, will gain experience teaching and precepting students.

Benefits: