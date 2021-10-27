Pharmacy Preceptors
Pharmacy Residency
Pharmacy Residency Links:
Renee Smith, Pharm.D., BCPS, Chief of Pharmacy Service, PGY2 Pharmacy Administration Residency Program Director
Dr. Renee Smith, Pharm.D., BCPS earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 1995. After graduation, she completed a Geriatric Pharmacy Practice residency at Gainesville VA Medical Center where she continued to work as a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Geriatric Primary Care clinic until 1999. She transferred to the Pensacola VA Outpatient Clinic where she started a Pharmacy Managed Coagulation Clinic and Lipid Clinic and managed the Nonformulary request process. In 2007, she transferred to the Lake City VA Medical Center where she implemented clinical pharmacy services on an Acute Care ward and started and directed the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program. She relocated to Jackson, MS in 2009 where she served as Inpatient Supervisor and created the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program, serving as program director. Dr. Smith has been a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist since 2007. She joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in January 2012 and serves in the role of Chief of Pharmacy.
Monica Sfakianos, RPh, Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations
Monica Sfakianos, RPh attended both Auburn University and Samford University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from Samford University School of Pharmacy in 1987. After graduation, she began employment with Eckerd Drugs and practiced retail pharmacy until accepting an inpatient pharmacist position with the Birmingham VA Medical Center in September 1987. In 1989, she transferred to the Bay Pines VA Medical Center. During her tenure there she worked as a decentralized inpatient pharmacist and nursing home care unit pharmacist. In 1991, she transferred back to the Birmingham VA Medical Center where she implemented a decentralized hospital pharmacy model and continued to provide pharmaceutical care in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. In 1997, she accepted a position as Pharmacy Procurement Coordinator and served in that role until 2003 when she accepted a position as Distributive Pharmacy Supervisor. She served as Pharmacy Supervisor until 2008 when she accepted a position as Assistant Chief, Pharmacy Service. During this tenure, she served as Acting Chief, Pharmacy Service from January 2011 until February 2013. She continues to serve in Pharmacy Administration at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and currently serves in the role of Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations.
Kendra M. Brookshire, Pharm.D., Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services
Dr. Kendra Brookshire, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2000. After graduation, she completed a primary care residency at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center where she continued to work as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care until 2007. She served as the residency program director from 2005-2007 and as an adjunct faculty member to McWhorter School of Pharmacy, Samford University in conjunction with her Tuscaloosa VA appointment. She also serves as a reviewer for Pharmacotherapy. Dr. Brookshire has been a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist since 2005. She joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in April 2007 and serves in the role of Associate Chief, Clinical Services. She continues to precept residents and students for administrative learning experiences.
Jenester Crocton, Pharm.D., BCPS, MBA, Distributive Pharmacy Supervisor
Dr. Jenester Crocton, Pharm.D., BCPS, MBA earned both her graduate degrees at Auburn University School of Pharmacy and the University of Alabama in Birmingham respectively. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at the DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. After residency, Dr. Crocton worked at Huntsville Hospital as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for 5 years. She later worked at the Tuscaloosa VAMC where she worked as a clinical pharmacist, residency director and pharmacy manager. She then transferred to the Birmingham VA the distributive pharmacy supervisor (Associate Chief, Distributive Pharmacy Services). Dr. Crocton is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for the Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy and Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. In addition, she is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties. She has presented many posters and has a publication.
J. Andrew Carr, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PGY1 Residency Program Director
Dr. Andy Carr, Pharm.D., BCPS earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He completed his pharmacy practice residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Carr joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 2004. He is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who provides pharmaceutical care to Internal Medicine patients. Dr. Carr also serves as the clinical pharmacist for the BVAMC Infectious Disease clinic. Additionally, he is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy.
Natalie Brooks, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Natalie Brooks, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 1999. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency with emphasis in primary care, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She has worked at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital in various clinical areas, including Women’s Services. Dr. Brooks also has several years of experience in retail pharmacy and has been employed as a pharmacist with HealthSouth Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital. She joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in September 2009 and serves as a clinical pharmacy specialist and preceptor in ambulatory care, primarily in the Coumadin Clinic. Her clinical interests include anticoagulation and women’s health.
JP Chesser, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
JP Chesser, Pharm.D., BCPS earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, FL. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy practice residency and PGY2 pharmacy administration residency at Birmingham VA Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Following the completion of his residency training, Dr. Chesser joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center’s staff in 2014 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, where he provides pharmaceutical care to both Internal Medicine and Ambulatory Care patients. He became a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2013 and his professional interests include infectious disease and pharmacy administration.
Erica Cleckler, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry
Dr. Erica Cleckler, Pharm.D., BCPS, earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2011. After graduation, she completed her pharmacy practice residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center. Dr. Cleckler became a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2012. She continued to work at the Birmingham VA after residency as a distributive pharmacist. In March 2013, she transferred positions to be a clinical pharmacy specialist for the mental health service. Her interests include precepting residents in the mental health outpatient setting.
Michelle Davis, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Michelle Davis, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2007 from Auburn University. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in 2008. After residency, Dr. Davis worked for a year and a half as pharmacy manager of Winn Dixie pharmacy in Childersburg, Alabama. Michelle then took a position with the Birmingham VA in November 2009. She is a clinical pharmacy specialist with her main focus in primary care. Michelle’s primary role as a clinical pharmacist is in formulary and anticoagulation management. Additionally, Dr. Davis serves as a pharmacist for the various VA nursing home state facilities and performs quarterly pharmacotherapy reviews for the VA Home Based Primary Care patients each month.
Leslie Dawson, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Leslie Dawson, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University in 2010. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency at Birmingham VA Medical Center where she continued to work as a medical center cost recovery pharmacist until 2013. Dr. Dawson now serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who provides pharmaceutical care to Internal Medicine patients.
Barbie Gleaton, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Hematology and Oncology
Barbie Gleaton, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University School of Pharmacy in 2012. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at Birmingham VA Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. After residency, Dr. Gleaton joined the Birmingham clinical staff as the Hematology and Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She serves as the clinical pharmacist for the BVAMC Chemotherapy Infusion Clinic, and works closely with physicians in the UAB Oncology and Hematology Fellowship program. Her clinical interests include research and pharmacoeconomics.
Katherine Guillen, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry
Dr. Katherine Guillen, Pharm.D., BCPS earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in Birmingham, Alabama. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at the Methodist Healthcare - Memphis Hospitals in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Guillen is a clinical pharmacy specialist in ambulatory care and formulary management. She has lectured to over 70 large groups of pharmacists, physicians, dentists and nurses nationwide on various topics such as acute pain management, cytochrome P450 system drug interactions and the treatment of depression. Additionally, she is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for the Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy. Dr. Guillen is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists, and the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. She has presented posters, one with which was given a first place award by the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists. She is a contributor to a series of abstracts generated from a study on the prevalence of disorientation and hypotension among hospitalized patients who fall with the most recent publication appearing in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society. She has also authored an article on treatment of deep vein thrombosis.
Amanda Hatcher, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Amanda Hatcher, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency at Children’s Hospital of Birmingham. Dr. Hatcher joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 2007. She is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who provides pharmaceutical care to General Medicine, Vascular, and Urology surgery patients. Dr. Hatcher has also provided pharmaceutical care to Palliative Care patients.
Angela Lumpkin, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Angela Lumpkin, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy in 1993. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked as a clinical pharmacist at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System for 5 years then joined the Clinical Pharmacy team at the Birmingham VA in 1998. She provides pharmaceutical care for hospitalized patients on acute medicine and surgery teams, works with pharmacy residents and staff on VA national formulary adherence and manages the Birmingham VA Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting System. She has received several awards and distinctions, including the Arkansas Association of Health-Systems Pharmacists Research Award, and a research grant from the National Pharmacy Cholesterol Council to establish a niacin pharmaceutical care model for patients with hyperlipidemia. She served as a co-site investigator for the HOT (Hypertension Optimal Therapy) study of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. She has special interest in cardiovascular surgery, antiplatelet therapy, anticoagulation, and hyperlipidemia.
Alana Ray, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Alana Ray, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in 1998. After graduation, she completed a psychiatric pharmacy practice residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. She is now working at the Birmingham VA as a clinical pharmacy specialist with her primary focus in surgery and the inpatient surgery intensive care unit.
Bridget Roop, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Bridget Roop, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University in Auburn, AL in 2007. She completed her PGY1 residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and then took a permanent position at the Birmingham VA Medical on July 2008. She is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who provides pharmaceutical care for the Internal Medicine Service. Additionally, Dr. Roop serves as a nursing home consultant performing quarterly clinical reviews at all the state facilities and participates in the geriatric clinic and conference weekly. Dr. Roop was recognized on the Cambridge Who's Who Among Executive and Professional Women in the Pharmaceutical Industry and received an award for excellence in clinical communication.
Sabrina Tinsley, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Sabrina Tinsley, Pharm.D., BCPS earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at the VA Nashville. After residency, Dr. Tinsley worked for a short time at the VA Murfreesboro then transferred back to Nashville where she practiced in internal medicine and primary care for 5 years. Dr. Tinsley transferred to the Birmingham VA in 1998 where she took over the clinical pharmacist’s role in Critical Care, with her focus being on the Medical and Cardiac Intensive Care units. She has been employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for over 15 years and she is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for the Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy. Dr. Tinsley is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties. She has presented many posters, one of which was recognized by an award given by the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists. She has also received several awards and distinctions, including the Clinical Section Circle of Excellence Award at the Birmingham VA Medical Center, and a Special Contribution Award at the VA in Nashville.
Carla Veronese, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Carla Veronese, Pharm.D., BCPS earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2009. Following graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and took a position at the facility following the completion of the residency. Dr. Veronese works predominantly in Ambulatory Care, both Coumadin clinic and Medication Management clinic, as well as Formulary management. Additionally, she is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy and a member of several pharmacy organizations.
Paul Walker, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Paul Walker, Pharm.D. earned his Bachelor’s and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 2000 and 2001 respectively. After graduation he completed a pharmacy practice residency at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Missouri. This was followed by an internal medicine specialty residency at John Cochran Veterans Affairs Medical Center in conjunction with the St Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri. After residency Dr. Walker joined the faculty of Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and served as remote faculty in the Tuscaloosa region for approximately 4.5 years. He joined the Birmingham VAMC in 2009 and is currently a provider of pharmaceutical care for internal medicine patients. Dr. Walker’s areas of interest include cardiology and infectious diseases. Dr. Walker is also an avid tennis player/follower and was previously the coordinator for the Crimson Racquet Club indoor facility privileges in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Patricia S. White, Pharm.D., CGP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Patricia S. White, Pharm.D., CGP earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Tennessee in Memphis, Tennessee. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at the Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Upon completion of her residency, Dr. White remained there and practiced as the clinical pharmacy coordinator for 2 years. She worked at the VA in Oklahoma City, OK as a research/clinical education specialist for two years, and then transferred to the Birmingham VA where she provides care in a Pharmacy Medication Management Clinic. Dr. White is certified by the Alabama Board of Pharmacy as a consultant pharmacist. She has received several awards and distinctions, including the Woman of the Year Award in 1999 at the Birmingham VA Medical Center as well as the Pharmacy Employee of the Year in 2001. In addition, she has presented posters, with several first place awards by the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists. Dr. White has authored an article on the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and she lectures regularly in the community for churches and local service organizations.
Mary Kyle Hall, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Mary Kyle Hall, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in Birmingham, AL in 2014. After graduation, she completed a PGY-1 residency at Birmingham VA Medical Center and then took a permanent position as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care in July 2015. Dr. Hall is looking forward to becoming a preceptor and mentor to residents and pharmacy students in the following years.
Courtney Berg, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Courtney Berg, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2014 from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in Birmingham, AL. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 2015. Following the completion of her residency training, Dr. Berg joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center’s pharmacy service as an Outpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who specializes in ambulatory care services. Additionally, Dr. Berg serves at the Outpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Team Lead. Her clinical interests include diabetes management and pharmacy administration.
Courtney Crawford, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Courtney Crawford, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy in 2006. After graduation she completed a primary care residency at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Following her residency, Dr. Crawford worked as an Assistant Manager and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for 5 years with Kroger Pharmacy. She joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in January 2014, and currently serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and preceptor in Ambulatory Care. Dr. Crawford’s primary roles are with the Anticoagulation and Medication Management clinics as well as formulary management.
Lisa Ambrose, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Lisa Ambrose, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2007 from Samford University. After graduation, she worked for three years in retail pharmacy as a pharmacy manager for Walgreens in Hueytown, AL. Dr. Ambrose took a position with the Birmingham VA in August 2010 working in inpatient distributive pharmacy. In January 2015 she transitioned into the role of clinical pharmacy specialist with her main focus being primary care. Lisa’s principal role as a clinical pharmacist is in formulary and medication/anticoagulation management. Dr. Ambrose also has interests in hematology/oncology pharmacy.
Adam Burnett, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Richard Adam Burnett, Pharm.D. earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Following graduation, he completed his PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency with a focus in Ambulatory Care at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida. At the completion of his residency training, Dr. Burnett joined the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 2015 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. His current practice site is the Birmingham VA, where he provides pharmaceutical care including medication management and anticoagulation monitoring to primary care patients.
Lizmarie Aviles-Gonzalez, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management
Lizmarie Aviles-Gonzalez, Pharm.D. earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Puerto Rico Medical Science Campus School of Pharmacy in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System also in San Juan. Following her passion for Mental Health and Neurology, she transferred to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to complete a PGY2 residency in Psychiatric Pharmacy. She continued to work after residency as a clinical pharmacist at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. She became board certified in Pharmacotherapy and Psychiatry in 2014. In December 2014, she transferred to Birmingham VA Medical Center to assist veterans with chronic pain as the clinical pharmacy specialist in pain management. Currently, she collaborates with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation service. Her professional interests include pain management and mental health.
Nicholas Helms, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Nicholas Helms, Pharm.D., BCPS earned his Pharm.D. from Auburn University in 2010. After completing a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at DCH Regional Medical Center in 2011 he joined North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA as a staff pharmacist. In 2013 he transitioned to Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacist and also began participating in interdisciplinary rounds with the trauma service. He joined BVAMC in 2015 with a focus on ICU services. His interests include critical care, infectious disease, and cardiology.