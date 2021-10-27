Pharmacy Preceptors

Sabrina Tinsley, Pharm.D., BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Sabrina Tinsley, Pharm.D., BCPS earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at the VA Nashville. After residency, Dr. Tinsley worked for a short time at the VA Murfreesboro then transferred back to Nashville where she practiced in internal medicine and primary care for 5 years. Dr. Tinsley transferred to the Birmingham VA in 1998 where she took over the clinical pharmacist’s role in Critical Care, with her focus being on the Medical and Cardiac Intensive Care units. She has been employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for over 15 years and she is an affiliate clinical assistant professor for the Samford McWhorter School of Pharmacy. Dr. Tinsley is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties. She has presented many posters, one of which was recognized by an award given by the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists. She has also received several awards and distinctions, including the Clinical Section Circle of Excellence Award at the Birmingham VA Medical Center, and a Special Contribution Award at the VA in Nashville.