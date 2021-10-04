The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) is a member of the University of Alabama School of Medicine (UAB)-BVAHCS Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium, which is accredited by APA and is a member of APPIC. Misti J. Norton, Ph.D. (misti.norton@va.gov), serves as the Director of Psychology Training for the Birmingham VA. The BVAHCS Psychology Training Program has long served as a training hub for consortium interns in clinical psychology, as well as doctoral students from multiple APA-accredited programs in clinical psychology. The internship is a nationally competitive internship program and currently supports 4 internship positions through VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) per academic year. Applications for the 2022-2023 training year are due November 1, 2021. Download our internship brochure for the 2022-2023 training year here:

UAB-BVAMC Internship Brochure 2022-2023

BVAHCS is excited to offer a Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in clinical neuropsychology and rehabilitation. This 2-year fellowship was funded in 2015 with a planned training agenda consistent with the Houston Conference guidelines for specialty training in clinical neuropsychology. The program is a member of the Association for Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is in the process of applying for accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA).

How to Apply: The Birmingham VA Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship will next recruit applicants for the 2023-2025 training period. Interested parties should contact Misti J. Norton, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Training: misti.norton@va.gov.

Download our postdoctoral fellowship brochure for the 2021-2022 training year here:



Post Doctoral Program Brochure 2021-2022

About this Program