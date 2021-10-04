 Skip to Content

BVAHCS Psychology Training Program

BVAHCS Psychology Training Program and Internship Opportunities

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) is a member of the University of Alabama School of Medicine (UAB)-BVAHCS Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium, which is accredited by APA and is a member of APPIC. Misti J. Norton, Ph.D. (misti.norton@va.gov), serves as the Director of Psychology Training for the Birmingham VA. The BVAHCS Psychology Training Program has long served as a training hub for consortium interns in clinical psychology, as well as doctoral students from multiple APA-accredited programs in clinical psychology. The internship is a nationally competitive internship program and currently supports 4 internship positions through VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) per academic year. Applications for the 2022-2023 training year are due November 1, 2021. Download our internship brochure for the 2022-2023 training year here:

UAB-BVAMC Internship Brochure 2022-2023

BVAHCS  is excited to offer a Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in clinical neuropsychology and rehabilitation.  This 2-year fellowship was funded in 2015 with a planned training agenda consistent with the Houston Conference guidelines for specialty training in clinical neuropsychology.  The program is a member of the Association for Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is in the process of applying for accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA).   

How to Apply: The Birmingham VA Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship will next recruit applicants for the 2023-2025 training period. Interested parties should contact Misti J. Norton, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Training: misti.norton@va.gov.

Download our postdoctoral fellowship brochure for the 2021-2022 training year here:

Post Doctoral Program Brochure 2021-2022

About this Program

Last updated: