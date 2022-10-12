 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Rheumatology Providers

Meet the Rheumatology Team!

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Angelo Gaffo MD

Rheumatology Section Chief

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-933-8101 ext. 332808

Email: angelo.gaffo@va.gov

Singh

Jasvinder Singh MD, MPH

Endowed Professor, Musculoskeletal Outcomes Research, Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology | Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Director, Gout Clinic, University of Alabama Health Sciences Foundation | Staff Physician, Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center

VA Birmingham health care

Email: jsingh@uabmc.edu

John

John Mountz MD, PhD

Associate Professor of Geriatrics, Department of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham | Professor of Medicine, Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, The University of Alabama at Birmingham

VA Birmingham health care

Email: john.mountz@va.gov

Samir Dalvi MD

Rheumatology Physician

VA Birmingham health care

Phone: 205-996-4869

Email: samir.dalvi@va.gov

Last updated: