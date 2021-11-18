Salary and Benefits

Residents' salaries are established annually. Currently, the salary is approximately $46,941 for First Year Residents (PGY-1). Dental jackets and scrubs are furnished by the medical center. Residents are eligible to enroll in the medical and life insurance programs of the medical center. They are allowed 10 days of annual leave and 7 days of sick leave per year. In addition, a total of 5 days of official leave may be approved to attend professional meetings and continuing education courses and to take State Board Examinations. Any tuition or travel costs will be the responsibility of the resident. Annual and official leave is granted at the discretion of the Chief, Dental Service, contingent upon patient care needs. Leave must be requested at least 30 days in advance except in cases of emergency.

Each Resident has an assigned operatory daily.

Each Resident has a Dental Assistant assigned daily.

Each Resident has dedicated separate office workspace outside of the operatory.

Each residents works with a periodontist one on one during the periodontal rotation, which takes place one half day per week for nine months.