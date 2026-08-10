Veterans Response Team

Mental Health Services

Huntsville VA Clinic

500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805

256-535-3100

Same-day Walk-in Service

Huntsville VA Clinic

500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805

256-535-3100

Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

*Urgent, non-emergency needs*

Primary Care Urgent Walk-in Clinic

Monday – Friday, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805

256-535-3100

*Urgent, non-emergency needs*

After-hours mental health crisis needs:

Present to your nearest Emergency Department or your local crisis care center (Huntsville CBOC Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

24/7 Assistance:

VA Dispatch

205-212-3963

Veterans Crisis Line

988, Press 1

Homeless

Huntsville VA Clinic does have HUD-VASH present which can assist with long-term housing but this is NOT emergency placement.

24/7 Assistance:

Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center

877-424-3838

During Business Hours Only:

Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists for Huntsville

205-440-7930

Substance Abuse Treatment

DETOX:

Birmingham VA Medical Center Emergency Department

700 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

205-933-8101

Present to the Emergency Department to request Detox services

VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

Intensive Outpatient Program

Birmingham VA East Clinic

7901 Crestwood BLVD

Birmingham, AL 35210

205-957-5300

Monday – Friday, 8am-300pm

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Can help assist Veterans, OR their partners who USE or EXPERIENCE IPV

their partners who or IPV Can assist in safety planning/referrals to local shelters and resources/referrals to VA resources

Can assist with treatment for Veterans who USE violence and may have DV related charges

Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

205-844-1866

24/7 Assistance: Domestic Violence Hotline Number: 800-799-7233 (This number is for emergent calls and can assist 24/7/365)

Peer Support Program

As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery, and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills. Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.

Advantages to Peer Support

Provides comfort and support

Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions

Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.

Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.

Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.

Improves social functioning and quality of life

Fosters independence

Improves ability to deal with mental illness

Increases access to resources beyond the VA

Improves communication with providers

Decreases the use of crisis services

Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system

Contact Information

Available Monday and Wednesday – Friday

On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day

8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

205-909-8876

Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.

For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department

Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LGBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Program

Can help assist LGBQ+ Veterans by providing safe and affirming support

Can assist LGBQ+ Veterans connect to safe, high quality and affirming VA healthcare and services

Can assist Veterans with referrals to local LGBQ+ services and resources

Monday – Friday

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

205-306-1078 or 205-933-8101 ext 336637

For emergency assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department

Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.