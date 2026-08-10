Veterans Response Team
VRT Resources include: Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, and Peer Support programs.
The Crisis Response and Intervention Training classes is designed for current law enforcement personnel and community first responders.
What is the Veterans Response Team (VRT)?
The Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) mission is to help link our community first responders to one source for a vital connection to VA specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis. VA Dispatch is equipped with information on VA specific crisis services and programs available to help our veterans in crisis situations or times of need.
VRT Resources include: Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, and Peer Support programs.
Birmingham VRT Crisis Services Available
Birmingham VA Emergency Services
Mental Health Services
Birmingham East VA Clinic
Outpatient individual, group and family therapy, medication evaluation and management
Same-day Triage Service
Birmingham East VA Clinic
7901 Crestwood BLVD, Bham, AL 35210
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Urgent, non-emergent needs*
After-hours mental health crisis needs:
Birmingham VAMC Emergency Department
700 19th Street S. Birmingham, AL 35233
24/7 Assistance:
VA Dispatch
Veterans Crisis Line
988, Press 1
Non-crisis services:
Call 205-957-5300 for scheduling
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
- Can help assist Veterans, OR their partners who USE or EXPERIENCE IPV
- Can assist in safety planning/referrals to local shelters and resources/referrals to VA resources
- Can assist with treatment for Veterans who USE violence and may have DV related charges
- NOT 24/7 – only available during 8am-4pm Monday-Friday – 205-926-8652
- 24/7 DV hotline number is 800-799-7233 (This number is for emergent calls and can assist 24/7/365)
Substance Abuse Treatment
Birmingham VA Medical Center Emergency Department – Detox
700 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Present to the Emergency Department to request Detox services
VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Intensive Outpatient Program
Birmingham VA East Clinic
7901 Crestwood BLVD
Birmingham, AL 35210
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Homeless
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans – Two locations
2nd Floor 2K Building at the Birmingham VA Medical Center
205-933-8101, ext. 336871
Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Birmingham East VA Clinic
7901 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35210
Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center
Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists
205-844-2885 (Birmingham)
205-440-7930 (Huntsville)
Peer Support Program
As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills. Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.
Advantages to Peer Support
- Provides comfort and support
- Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions
- Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.
- Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.
- Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.
- Improves social functioning and quality of life
- Fosters independence
- Improves ability to deal with mental illness
- Increases access to resources beyond the VA
- Improves communication with providers
- Decreases the use of crisis services
- Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system
Contact Information
- Not 24/7- Available 8am-4:30pm on Monday and Wednesday - Friday. On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day- 205-909-8876
- Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.
- For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
- Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Triage (7am-4:30pm) - 205-957-5300
Huntsville VRT Crisis Services Available
Mental Health Services
Huntsville VA Clinic
500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805
Same-day Walk-in Service
Huntsville VA Clinic
500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805
Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
*Urgent, non-emergency needs*
Primary Care Urgent Walk-in Clinic
Monday – Friday, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM
500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805
*Urgent, non-emergency needs*
After-hours mental health crisis needs:
Present to your nearest Emergency Department or your local crisis care center (Huntsville CBOC Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
24/7 Assistance:
VA Dispatch
Veterans Crisis Line
988, Press 1
Homeless
Huntsville VA Clinic does have HUD-VASH present which can assist with long-term housing but this is NOT emergency placement.
24/7 Assistance:
Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center
During Business Hours Only:
Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists for Huntsville
Substance Abuse Treatment
DETOX:
Birmingham VA Medical Center Emergency Department
700 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Present to the Emergency Department to request Detox services
VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Intensive Outpatient Program
Birmingham VA East Clinic
7901 Crestwood BLVD
Birmingham, AL 35210
Monday – Friday, 8am-300pm
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
- Can help assist Veterans, OR their partners who USE or EXPERIENCE IPV
- Can assist in safety planning/referrals to local shelters and resources/referrals to VA resources
- Can assist with treatment for Veterans who USE violence and may have DV related charges
Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
24/7 Assistance: Domestic Violence Hotline Number: 800-799-7233 (This number is for emergent calls and can assist 24/7/365)
Peer Support Program
As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery, and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills. Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.
Advantages to Peer Support
- Provides comfort and support
- Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions
- Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.
- Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.
- Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.
- Improves social functioning and quality of life
- Fosters independence
- Improves ability to deal with mental illness
- Increases access to resources beyond the VA
- Improves communication with providers
- Decreases the use of crisis services
- Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system
Contact Information
Available Monday and Wednesday – Friday
On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day
8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.
- For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
- Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
LGBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Program
- Can help assist LGBQ+ Veterans by providing safe and affirming support
- Can assist LGBQ+ Veterans connect to safe, high quality and affirming VA healthcare and services
- Can assist Veterans with referrals to local LGBQ+ services and resources
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
205-306-1078 or 205-933-8101 ext 336637
For emergency assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Register for Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT) Classes
Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT)
25 Officers Maximum
Click here for upcoming classes on our Events page.
To register, provide Full Name, Email Address, Phone Number, and the Dates requested for class.
Class Location:
Birmingham East VA Clinic. 7901 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale AL, 35210
If you have any questions regarding the class, please email VHABIRVRT@va.gov
Click here to register for class