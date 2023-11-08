The Birmingham VA Health Care System is proud to introduce the Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), a new initiative designed to offer comprehensive travel solutions for Veterans within the Birmingham VA. This program underscores VA’s commitment to providing Veterans with accessible and dependable transportation to their VA health care appointments, as well as to authorized non-VA health care locations.

Key Points:

Veterans Transportation Service: A new program providing eligible Veterans with safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from their health care appointments.

Complementary to Existing Services: The VTS complements the current Beneficiary Travel system, enhancing the Birmingham VA’s ability to meet Veterans' transportation needs.

Extensive Network: VTS is bolstered by a collaborative network including Veterans Service Organizations, community providers, and various government agencies.

Eligibility: All Veterans eligible for VA health care benefits and with a VA-authorized appointment can avail themselves of this service, subject to local availability and guidelines.

The service goes live Dec. 15, 2023, and aims to ensure no Veteran is left behind due to a lack of transportation. VTS staff are available to aid and manage transportation to the main facility in Birmingham, our VA Clinics, and other authorized locations.

“We recognize the importance of ensuring that our Veterans have access to reliable transportation for their health care needs. The Veterans Transportation Service is our pledge to serve those who have valiantly served our country," says Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, Executive Director/CEO, Birmingham VA.

Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) - Health Benefits (va.gov)

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) - Health Benefits (va.gov)