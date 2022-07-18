Research News and Announcements

ORD is pleased to announce the ORD Organizational Alignment Field Webinar scheduled for July 21st at 2:00 pm EST. Details can be found below:

Topic: ORD Organizational Alignment Field Webinar

ORD Organizational Alignment Field Webinar Date: July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022 Time : 2:00 pm EST

: 2:00 pm EST Purpose: To provide the Field with overview on the Organizational Alignment within ORD, present immediate steps and implications for the Field, and hold a Q&A session based on items received in advance from https://bit.ly/ResearchEnterpriseFeedback, VHAORDResearchEntFb@va.gov or at the webinar.

To provide the Field with overview on the Organizational Alignment within ORD, present immediate steps and implications for the Field, and hold a Q&A session based on items received in advance from https://bit.ly/ResearchEnterpriseFeedback, VHAORDResearchEntFb@va.gov or at the webinar. Lead Presenter(s): Rachel Ramoni – CRADO Grant Huang – DCRADO Molly Klote – DCRADO Tony Laracuente – Director of Field Operations Chris Bever – Director BLR&D Jason Berlow – Management and Program Analyst ORD Department of Finance

Target Audience : VHA staff in the Field such as investigators, study team members, research office staff, administrators, etc. interested in learning about the impact of ORD’s organizational alignment on VA Research.

: VHA staff in the Field such as investigators, study team members, research office staff, administrators, etc. interested in learning about the impact of ORD’s organizational alignment on VA Research. Webinar details and registration: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35a426ab6a22d4d82518d3176e00b53f

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35a426ab6a22d4d82518d3176e00b53f Software Requirements: We suggest you log on using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Recording: This webinar will be recorded

You can find registration information for future ORPP&E webinar opportunities as well as recordings of past webinars on our webinar webpage: https://www.research.va.gov/programs/orppe/education/webinars/default.cfm

Handouts will be sent out the morning of the scheduled webinar.

Register for an ORPPE Listserv Groups to keep in touch with your colleagues.