Research News and Announcements
Last updated July 9, 2026
VAIRRS Monthly Webinar Series: Upcoming Webinars
Click here for a list of The VA Office of Enterprise Protections, Regulatory, Outreach, and Systems (ePROS) webinars focusing on topics in human subjects research protection.
To register for or unsubscribe from email updates, please use this link.
Recording: Most ORPPE webinar are recorded.
Recordings, slides, and handouts will typically be posted to the Webinar Archive within 72 hours of the live webinar event.
Recorded Webinars: Unless otherwise noted, presentations will be recorded.
A searchable list of past webinars is located here.
After selecting a webinar, the presentation, audio recording, transcript, and additional handouts are available for download.
Monthly IRBNet (VAIRRS) Webinars
The Birmingham VA Institutional Review Board (IRB) would like to introduce monthly IRBNet (VAIRRS) webinars to provide advice, training, demonstrations, and guidance to the Research community. The HRPP Administrator will present for the first half of the webinar and allow for Questions and Answers (Q&A’s) for the reminder of the webinar.
If you have any suggestions for topics for the webinar, please email the HRPP Administrator at Dawn.Pierson@va.gov.
VAIRRS Monthly Newsletters
IRBNet support is available at govsupport@irbnet.org for technical issues and questions related to IRBNet.
For regulatory questions or questions about processes subject to regulatory guidance, visit the ORD FAQs page and use the search tools to find the answer.
If you still need help, email VAResearch@va.gov.