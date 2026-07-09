Research News and Announcements

Click here for a list of The VA Office of Enterprise Protections, Regulatory, Outreach, and Systems (ePROS) webinars focusing on topics in human subjects research protection.



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Recording: Most ORPPE webinar are recorded.

Recordings, slides, and handouts will typically be posted to the Webinar Archive within 72 hours of the live webinar event.

Recorded Webinars: Unless otherwise noted, presentations will be recorded.

A searchable list of past webinars is located here.

After selecting a webinar, the presentation, audio recording, transcript, and additional handouts are available for download.