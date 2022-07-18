Research News and Announcements
Last updated July 18, 2022
ORD is pleased to announce the ORD Organizational Alignment Field Webinar scheduled for July 21st at 2:00 pm EST. Details can be found below:
- Topic: ORD Organizational Alignment Field Webinar
- Date: July 21, 2022
- Time: 2:00 pm EST
- Purpose: To provide the Field with overview on the Organizational Alignment within ORD, present immediate steps and implications for the Field, and hold a Q&A session based on items received in advance from https://bit.ly/ResearchEnterpriseFeedback, VHAORDResearchEntFb@va.gov or at the webinar.
- Lead Presenter(s):
- Rachel Ramoni – CRADO
- Grant Huang – DCRADO
- Molly Klote – DCRADO
- Tony Laracuente – Director of Field Operations
- Chris Bever – Director BLR&D
- Jason Berlow – Management and Program Analyst ORD Department of Finance
- Target Audience: VHA staff in the Field such as investigators, study team members, research office staff, administrators, etc. interested in learning about the impact of ORD’s organizational alignment on VA Research.
- Webinar details and registration: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35a426ab6a22d4d82518d3176e00b53f
- Software Requirements: We suggest you log on using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
- Recording: This webinar will be recorded
You can find registration information for future ORPP&E webinar opportunities as well as recordings of past webinars on our webinar webpage: https://www.research.va.gov/programs/orppe/education/webinars/default.cfm
Handouts will be sent out the morning of the scheduled webinar.
Register for an ORPPE Listserv Groups to keep in touch with your colleagues.
ORPPE is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar, details can be found below:
Title: Bi-Monthly Updates in Human Research Protection Updates in VA Research
Date: July 27, 2022
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 PM EST
Purpose: The purpose of this bi-monthly webinar is to update the VA research community on various topics related to human subjects protections, including July’s planned topics to include:
- Expanded access use of Tecovirimat for Monkeypox
- VA issues received from the National Cancer Institute Central IRB (NCI CIRB) for updates to VA Facility Annual Signatory Institution Worksheets
- Commercial IRB issues and resolutions: Questions received by ORD and Advarra, WCG, and Sterling IRBs from VA Facilities
Lead Presenter: Karen Jeans, PhD, CCRN, CIP; Director of Regulatory Affairs, ORPP&E; ORD
Target Audience:
- VA research leadership and staff, R&D and IRB committee members and staff, research compliance officers, investigators, and study teams, and any individuals interested in VA human subjects research topics
· Webinar details and registration: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea0c093b0a37e59fe9af1039283f2de86
· Software Requirements: We suggest you log on using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
· Recording: This webinar will be recorded
You can find registration information for future ORPP&E webinar opportunities as well as recordings of past webinars on our webinar webpage: https://www.research.va.gov/programs/orppe/education/webinars/default.cfm
Handouts will be sent out the morning of the scheduled webinar.
Register for an ORPPE Listserv Groups to keep in touch with your colleagues.
Birmingham Research Bulletin: ESO Service Catalog for ISSO Support
July 11, 2022
Overview
On May 17, 2021, Enterprise Security Operations (ESO) released ESO Bulletin No. 405, which detailed that ESO has updated the Open Ticket Report (ORT) Process to include the creation of ServiceNow (SNOW) tickets for Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO) required services. The new policy went into effect on July 5, 2022.
The Office of Research and Development (ORD), in VHA Directive 1200.01, has deemed it necessary for the ISSO to conduct a “review of studies that involve the collection, processing, storage, and transmission of research data.” This includes ALL Research, including Animal studies.
The current process for ISSO review of the Research Protocol and the ERDSP form occurs via email and in IRBNet. However, with this modification, Research Teams (Coordinators/Investigators) are now required to submit a SNOW Ticket through https://yourit.va.gov/ to request review of the Research Protocol and the ERDSP form prior to submission in IRBNet.