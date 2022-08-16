Research and Development
Explore Birmingham VA's research initiatives with specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Research conducted by staff at the Birmingham VA Health Care System ensures Veterans have access to cutting-edge medical and health care technology. The Birmingham VA research program is an essential part of the healthcare system's mission and plays a very important role in the healthcare Veterans receive. The production of new knowledge, techniques and products improves prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control of the many diseases faced by our Veterans.
VA research for research professionals
Learn more about conducting research at Birmingham VA, including required forms and how to apply.
VA research for Veterans
Learn more about research volunteer opportunities for Veterans.