VA Grant Submission Guidance and Templates
These are the most commonly used RFAs for the VA, but you can contact the Research Admin Office for additional/specific RFAs.
A biographical sketch (also referred to as biosketch) documents an individual's qualifications and experience for a specific role in a project and MUST conform to a specific format. Review the Biosketch Format Pages, Instructions and Samples website for current information and templates.
Information regarding new funding announcements with specific instructions for electronic submission, as well as, updates to existing ORD RFAs and Program Announcements (e.g., budget, eligibility, and LOI requirements for each specific RFA) will be posted in the RFA and Program Announcements section.
For further details on the following VA RFAs and Program Announcements, please refer to the VA ORD Intranet site.
These are the most commonly used RFAs for the VA, but you can contact HRPP Administration for additional/specific RFAs. This page is not available to the public. VA funding is available to VA investigators only.
- Biomedical Laboratory Research & Development (BLRD)
- Clinical Science Research & Development (CSRD)
- Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)
- Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D)
- Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D)”